King’s Camo Unveils New Fall Collection for 2025

Advanced rainwear, updated insulation layers, purpose-built pants and expanded XK7 camouflage offerings available now

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kings Camo, a leader in technical camouflage and outdoor performance apparel, is proud to announce the launch of new products for fall 2025. Built to elevate adventures across every terrain, weather system and experience level, the new gear includes packable rainwear, updates to popular insulation pieces, versatile and durable pants, and an expanded offering of apparel featuring the beloved Kings XK7 camouflage.“This launch addresses key needs in our offering while also improving on fan favorites to ensure we provide a full range of gear that works across changing seasons and conditions,” said Andrew Pooch, Director of Digital Marketing and E-commerce at Kings. “From the new products in our high-performance XKG Series to the expanded XK7 offerings, we’ve focused on delivering products that help users stay in the field longer and blend in better than ever before.”Designed for serious protection in the field, the XKG Stormtrek Rain Jacket ($199.99) and Pant ($189.99) offer lightweight, packable coverage to keep users prepared for unpredictable backcountry conditions. Featuring 2-way stretch and Kings Windstorm™ Membrane with a 20K/20K waterproof breathability rating, plus Scotchgard™ DWR and taped seams, the Stormtrek Collection delivers top-tier weather protection without sacrificing mobility.The popular XKG Transition Collection, featuring a Jacket ($229.99), Hooded Jacket ($239.99), and Vest ($169.99), has been updated to deliver high-efficiency insulation in midweight packable layers. Each piece is filled with PrimaloftGold Cross Core insulation and wrapped in a 100% micro ripstop polyester shell treated with a durable water-resistant finish. From the chilly pre-dawn hike to unexpected mountain storms, the XKG Transition Collection keeps users warm without slowing them down and can be easily packed when not in use.The new XKG Pivot Pant ($159.99) raises the bar for all-season versatility with performance, mobility and comfort. Made from a lightweight, four-way stretch blend of polyester and spandex, teamed with a water-resistant treatment and Polygiene Odor Control, it’s designed for everything from early-season outings in the heat to late-season pursuits in colder weather. Articulated knees and zippered hip vents add to the versatility and comfort of these purpose-built pants.Customers looking for early-season performance can look to the XKG Arco Pant ($139.99). Constructed with a durable nylon stretch weave, it provides a powerful combination of toughness and flexibility, giving users the freedom to move fast and far with confidence. The zippered hip vents and Polygiene Odor Control enhance its performance as a warm-weather piece.The brand has also expanded its offering of the popular Kings XK7 camouflage pattern to additional items in the Hunter Series and kids’ apparel lines. Praised for its effectiveness at both close range and distance, XK7 blends seven abstract depictions of natural elements to provide adaptive concealment in diverse environments. The trusted Hunter Series offers tough, reliable apparel with high-performing fabrics, generous fits and budget-friendly prices. The Kids’ Collection ensures kids feel capable, comfortable and properly prepared for outdoor adventures.Whether new to the field or an outdoor professional, Kings’ new lineup delivers best-in-class gear for every stage of adventure. From stormproof layers to multi-season pants and precision camo, this new collection ensures outdoor enthusiasts are ready for whatever nature throws their way.Explore the full 2025 lineup at https://www.kingscamo.com/pages/kings-collection

Introducing the Kings Fall '25 Collection

