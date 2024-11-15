Geotrek Vans Expands to Offer Signature Campervan Builds on the Ford Transit

Our hope is that this will allow us to help more people build the campervan of their dreams.” — Grant McCrabb, co-founder at Geotrek Vans.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geotrek Vans, an innovator in designing, building and dealing premium, value-based campervans, is excited to announce the expansion of its product line to offer its signature builds on the popular Ford Transit 148 High Roof chassis. This expansion further enhances the company’s commitment to providing comfort, functionality and accessibility in campervan builds and purchases.Geotrek Vans was founded in 2021 with a mission to design and manufacture campervans that utilize specialized layouts to make vans more accessible without sacrificing quality and performance. By beginning each build with one of the company’s distinct layouts, Geotrek Vans is able to reduce material and labor costs while streamlining the building process and passing cost savings onto the customer.Now adventure seekers and van lifers can work with Geotrek Vans to build the campervan of their dreams using either the Ford Transit 148 High Roof or the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 High Roof.“We want to make van life more affordable, accessible and enjoyable for everyone and expanding to offer our builds on the Fort Transit 148 High Roof is a big step toward that goal,” said Grant McCrabb, co-founder at Geotrek Vans. "Our hope is that this will allow us to help more people build the campervan of their dreams."With the company’s full-service van sourcing and building, Geotrek Vans can help find and finance a new or used van to begin each build. Then, using a simple step-by-step process, shoppers can select a predesigned layout for their van in addition to customized finishes and a wide selection of upgrades.In addition to being a RVIA (Recreational Vehicle Industry Association) certified builder, Geotrek Vans is a licensed dealer that can offer a wide range of purchasing and financing options. The company also offers an inventory of completed campervans for purchase.For more information about Geotrek Vans, to browse its current inventory or to schedule a consultation, visit www.geotrekvans.com , contact (720) 316-1153 or follow the company on Instagram at @geotrekvansco.###About Geotrek VansFounded in 2021, Geotrek Vans is a leading innovator in designing, building and dealing premium, value-based campervans. By utilizing its purpose-built layouts, the company streamlines the building process with the goal of making van life more affordable, accessible and enjoyable for everyone. As a RVIA (Recreational Vehicle Industry Association) certified builder and licensed van dealer, Geotrek vans offers a range of purchasing and financing options to help customers build or find a van to meet their specific needs.

