Study Shows that Earth Buddy Products Can Help Pets Manage Everyday Stress

Earth Buddy prioritizes transparency, natural ingredients, and customer education to support and empower pet owners. Earth Buddy’s CBD Oil for Dogs and Cats was one of the products included in their calming study.

July marks a meaningful moment for Earth Buddy, a Colorado-based company known for their CBD calming pet products.

July marks a meaningful moment for Earth Buddy, a Colorado-based company known for their CBD calming pet products. This month, Earth Buddy is revisiting the findings of its Pet Calming Pathfinder, a 2022 study conducted with nearly 70 dogs - and a few skeptical cats - to better understand how Earth Buddy's calming products help pets manage daily stress in a real-world setting.

The Pathfinder study, which ran over a 26-day period during July, which is the most stressful time of the year for pets - shelters and animal control facilities see a 30% to 60% increase in lost pets between July 4 and July 6. The study was designed to capture authentic insights from pet owners as they observed their animals’ stress responses before, during, and after introducing Earth Buddy’s products. For the first six days, no products were used to establish a clear baseline. Over the following 20 days, participants incorporated Earth Buddy’s calming products into their pets’ routines.

The results reflected a notable shift in how pets coped with everyday stress triggers. Overall stress scores saw a significant drop—on average, participants reported a 36.8% reduction in their pets’ stress by the end of the study. The products utilized in this study included Earth Buddy’s best-selling CBD Oil for Dogs & Cats, their CBD Chews for Dogs, and the Quick Calm CBD Spray for Dogs & Cats. The tincture group experienced a 43.5% decrease, and the treats group noted a 44.1% decrease in overall stress scores. The severity of stress symptoms also declined by nearly 30% overall, further demonstrating how consistent use can help pets build greater resilience to the stressors they face.

During the study, by Day 6, just over 62% of participants reported noticing a reduction in daily stress signs. By Day 25, this number rose to over 91%, signifying a 48% change. Earth Buddy’s study further found that 95% of pet owners chose to use the lower dosage recommendations through the study, and 77% of participants would recommend the company’s products to other pet owners.

Beyond the numbers, the study emphasized Earth Buddy’s commitment to transparency, education, and collaboration with pet owners. By designing a real-world study rather than a controlled laboratory trial, Earth Buddy aimed to reflect the everyday experiences that families encounter when supporting their pets’ well-being. This approach aligns with the company’s broader mission to help pet parents make informed choices through data, honest dialogue, and accessible resources.

