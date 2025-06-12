PR Council 2025 Labor Billing Rate Study Documents Rate Increases Across Departments

Traditional PR Role Rates Saw Most Significant Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PR Council (PRC) released the 2025 United States Labor Billing Rate Report, revealing a significant increase in average billing rates across the industry, with public relations roles seeing some of the most notable gains. The bi-annual study, which analyzed data from 152 PRC member firm offices nationwide and included over 18,000 rates currently in use with clients, underscores the growing value and impact of PR agency professionals in today’s business landscape.

Key trends from the 2025 report:

- Overall average billing rates increased by 7%.

- The number of titles with increases of 10% or greater increased from 29 in 2023 to 46 in 2025.

- Public relations roles—from Account Coordinator to Vice President—saw some of the largest increases.

“The upward trend in billing rates, especially for PR roles, demonstrates the increasing demand for PR/strategic communications expertise and the exceptional value our member firms deliver every day,” said Kim Sample, President of the PR Council.

In addition to the strong gains in public relations roles, the report reflects the growing importance of other departments in integrated agencies. Many titles across Project Management, Digital, Social Media, Research, Data & Analytics, and Creative reported high double-digit increases in average billing rates.

The PR Council’s industry benchmark studies provide exclusive access to proprietary data and research, empowering agency leaders to manage cost areas more effectively and grow profitability. This commitment to delivering actionable insights helps member firms stay ahead in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

About the PR Council

The PR Council is the only association dedicated to supporting agencies with a core competency in earned media. Through a combination of convening, advising, and learning opportunities, the PR Council aims to help members — the leaders of over 140 of US and Canada’s premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty firms — work smarter to build more valuable agencies. Programming is focused on the most critical issues affecting PR agency leaders’ ability to attract and retain talent and grow client relationships and their firms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.