WATCH: Oversight Committee Releases Dr. O’Connor’s Deposition Video

WASHINGTON—The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform today released the video of Dr. Kevin O’Connor’s deposition as part of the investigation of the cover-up of President Biden’s cognitive decline and potentially unauthorized executive actions. Dr. O’Connor pleaded the Fifth Amendment to all questions, including if he was asked to lie about President Biden’s health and if he was fit to be President of the United States. Read More: Chairman Comer Statement on Dr. O’Connor Pleading the Fifth Chairman Comer Subpoenas Dr. O’Connor Over Cover-Up Of Biden’s Mental Decline

