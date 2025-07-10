TOOTRiS Launches 'Wind Beneath Your Wings Summit' to Elevate Child Care Resource & Referral Agencies Nationwide

Wind Beneath Your Wings Summit, September 8-10, 2025

A technology-driven gathering of CCR&Rs designed to co-create what comes next with new tools, innovation, and funding sources.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS announces the first ever Wind Beneath Your Wings Summit—a no-cost event created specifically for Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) agencies and their state partners—designed to collaboratively reimagine the future of Child Care through technology, innovation, and sustainable funding solutions.

Supporting the Backbone of Early Learning:

CCR&Rs are a local lifeline, serving as boots on the ground in every community—connecting families to Child Care programs, helping providers elevate quality, and guiding parents through the often-complex world of subsidies. They are also vital resources for state and local governments. Often the first call a parent makes, CCR&Rs are key to building Child Care systems that actually work—responsive, reliable, and designed to meet the real-world needs of families and providers.

A Critical Moment for Funding Innovation:

The inaugural Summit comes at a pivotal time for the Child Care landscape. Budget shifts in states have impacted just about every aspect of early learning. With the passage of OBBB, we will see additional need for creative, innovative funding and service opportunities.

These trends underscore the need for CCR&Rs to discover new, sustainable funding streams and technology systems that enable best possible outcomes for families, early childhood educators and the communities they serve. TOOTRiS is helping lead that charge, giving agencies the tools they need to collect powerful data, demonstrate outcomes, and advocate for long-term support at the local, state, and federal level.

Connecting CCR&Rs with Employers, Government, and Real-Time Solutions:

TOOTRiS also brings a critical and timely advantage to CCR&Rs: direct access to employer and government partnerships. Through its real-time Child Care Benefits platform, TOOTRiS supports thousands of children nationwide — especially those in families working non-traditional hours — by expanding access to care, enhancing affordability, and removing barriers to entry.

This holistic approach creates new opportunities for CCR&Rs to extend their reach, integrate public-private partnerships, and strengthen the infrastructure of Child Care in their communities.

Listening, Learning, and Building Together:

Taking place September 8–10 at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, the no-cost Summit will bring together CCR&R leaders from across the country — including longtime clients of WorkLife Systems (WLS), which TOOTRiS acquired in 2025. Participants will share their needs and aspirations while TOOTRiS demonstrates how its powerful technology platform can bring those ideas to life.

“This Summit is about co-creating what comes next,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “We are bringing together passionate, experienced leaders who understand the needs of their communities better than anyone—and pairing that with technology that can help them scale their impact. We are here to support and elevate their work.”

Technology in Action:

Attendees will experience immersive sessions, tech demonstrations, and hands-on workshops focused on provider engagement, subsidy administration, reporting, and streamlining internal workflows. The agenda also includes curated networking opportunities, evening socials, and a sunset cruise — all set against the backdrop of sunny San Diego.

Registration Now Open:

This is a NO-COST event hosted exclusively for CCR&Rs and state partners. To register, visit: info.tootris.com/wings-register

Event Preview: Video Link

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.