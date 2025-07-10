Adesso Unveils the EasyTouch 1500: The Leading AI-Powered Ergonomic Mechanical Keyboard

EasyTouch 1500 AI-Powered Ergonomic Mechanical Keyboard EasyTouch 1500 Keyboard Layers EasyTouch 1500 Keyboard Customizable Switches EasyTouch 1500 AI-Powered Ergonomic Mechanical Keyboard Adesso Logo

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso , a leading innovator in computer peripherals and mobile accessories, announces the Adesso EasyTouch 1500 , the leading ergonomic mechanical keyboard with AI convenience functionality, setting a new benchmark for productivity, comfort, and customization in professional and creative workspaces. Perfect for coders, gamers, creatives and business focused users alike - the Adesso EasyTouch 1500 is available for purchase at Adesso.com for $169.99.A Fusion of AI Innovation and Ergonomic DesignThe EasyTouch 1500 combines cutting-edge AI capabilities with a sophisticated ergonomic design to deliver an unmatched typing experience. Featuring a dedicated CoPilot AI hotkey, this keyboard empowers users to access AI-driven assistance instantly, streamlining tasks like drafting emails, coding or generating creative content. Its ergonomic split-key layout and mechanical precision make it ideal for professionals, coders, creators and gamers seeking comfort and efficiency.Key Features of the EasyTouch 1500:- AI Hotkey Integration: The built-in CoPilot AI hotkey provides instant access to AI tools (compatible with platforms like Microsoft CoPilot or similar), enabling real-time text suggestions, code completion, and task automation, boosting productivity across applications.- Ergonomic Split-Key Design: The split, adjustable keyboard layout promotes a natural hand and wrist position, reducing strain and the risk of repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) during extended use. A cushioned palm rest enhances comfort for long typing sessions.et- Multi-OS Connectivity: Supports wired, wireless (2.4 GHz RF), and Bluetooth modes, ensuring seamless compatibility with Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android devices. Switch effortlessly between up to three devices.- Mechanical Red Switches with RGB Lighting: Equipped with smooth, linear red mechanical switches for precise, tactile feedback. Per-key RGB illumination is fully customizable via robust QMK/VIA software, allowing users to tailor key mappings, macros, and lighting effects for a personalized experience.- Multimedia and Productivity Hotkeys: Dedicated hotkeys provide quick access to media controls, internet browsers, and productivity tools, enhancing workflow efficiency.- Sustainable Materials: Crafted with eco-conscious materials, including recycled components, reflecting Adesso’s commitment to sustainability.Redefining Productivity and Comfort“The EasyTouch 1500 is a game-changer for anyone who values performance and well-being,” said Allen Ku, president of Adesso. “By integrating AI directly into an ergonomic mechanical keyboard, we’ve created a tool that not only enhances productivity but also prioritizes user comfort and health. This is the future of typing.”Designed for versatility, the EasyTouch 1500 caters to diverse users—from programmers leveraging AI for code optimization to professionals managing heavy workloads and gamers seeking precision and customization. Its QMK/VIA software enables advanced programmability, while the ergonomic design ensures all-day comfort.Availability and PricingThe Adesso EasyTouch 1500 is available for purchase at www.adesso.com for $169.99 at www.adesso.com/products/easytouch1500 About Adesso Inc.Founded in 1994, Adesso Inc. is a premier design manufacturer of computer peripherals and mobile accessories, specializing in keyboards, mice, webcams, and more. Based in Walnut, CA, Adesso is committed to delivering innovative, ergonomic, and sustainable solutions that enhance productivity and user experience worldwide.

