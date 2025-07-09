Two Former West Virginia Correctional Officers Sentenced on Federal Civil Rights Charges in Connection with Death of Inmate

Two former correctional officers from the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, West Virginia, were sentenced today for their roles in an assault that resulted in the death of a pretrial detainee, identified by the initials Q.B., on March 1, 2022. Mark Holdren, 41, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Johnathan Walters, 33, was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Holdren and Walters had each pleaded guilty to conspiring with other officers to violate inmate Q.B.’s civil rights, resulting in Q.B.’s death. According to court documents filed in connection with the guilty pleas, Holdren responded to a call for officer assistance after Q.B. tried to push past another correctional officer and leave his assigned pod. When Holdren arrived, officers were engaged in restraining Q.B. Holdren began using force against Q.B., including multiple knee-strikes that he knew were unreasonable.

Holdren and other officers then conspired to violate Q.B.’s civil rights by unlawfully assaulting him as punishment for his attempt to leave the pod. As a part of the conspiracy, Holdren and other officers brought Q.B. to an interview room, where Walters joined them. In the interview room, Holdren and other officers used unreasonable force against Q.B., including striking Q.B. in the head multiple times, kicking, knee-striking him, pulling and twisting his fingers, and using pepper spray, all while Q.B. was restrained, handcuffed and posed no threat to anyone.

After assaulting Q.B. in the interview room, officers transported him to another pod. During the transport, Q.B. became limp and was unable to walk on his own. Walters and other officers then carried Q.B. by his arms and legs to the pod’s entryway door, where Walters admitted he used unreasonable force to swing Q.B.’s head into the metal door to open the door. Walters and other officers then carried Q.B. into a cell, where they dropped the unresponsive and handcuffed Q.B. onto the concrete floor. Shortly thereafter, responding emergency medical personnel declared that Q.B. was deceased.

With their guilty pleas, Holdren and Walters each further admitted knowing that the interview room to which officers brought Q.B. was a “blind spot” – meaning, there were no surveillance cameras to record what happened there. Holdren and Walters were aware that, prior to the assault of Q.B. on March 1, 2022, officers would bring inmates, including pretrial detainees, who had engaged in misconduct to “blind spots” in the jail, so that officers could use unreasonable force without being captured on video, thereby avoiding accountability for their actions. Holdren and Walters each further admitted knowing that officers could not use unreasonable force to punish inmates, including pretrial detainees such as Q.B.

Holdren and Walters are two of six correctional officers who were indicted in this case. In November 2024, defendant Corey Snyder pleaded guilty in connection with the use of unreasonable force against Q.B., resulting in his death. Jacob Boothe pleaded guilty in August 2024 to failing to intervene to protect Q.B. from the officers’ assault. Sentencing hearings for Snyder and Boothe are scheduled for July 10.

In August 2024, Ashley Toney pleaded guilty to failing to intervene to protect Q.B. from the officers’ assault. On June 9, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph R. Goodwin sentenced Toney to 78 months in prison.

On Jan. 27, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict at trial for the sixth indicted defendant, Chad Lester, a former Lieutenant at the Southern Regional Jail, finding him guilty on three obstruction of justice charges for his role in conspiring to cover up the death of Q.B. On May 15, Judge Goodwin sentenced Lester to 210 months in prison.

Prior to the indictment of the above six defendants, former correctional officers Steven Nicholas Wimmer and Andrew Fleshman each pleaded guilty to conspiring to use unreasonable force against Burks. On May 8, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank W. Volk sentenced Wimmer to 108 months in prison. Fleshman is scheduled for sentencing before Judge Volk on July 14.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston for the Southern District of West Virginia made the announcement.

The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office investigated the case.

Deputy Chief Christine M. Siscaretti and Trial Attorney Tenette Smith of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division prosecuted the case in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.