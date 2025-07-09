New Westminster man wins a million dollars from Save-On-Foods in Save-On-Foods Million Dollar Touchdown to Win

Save-On-Foods Million Dollar Touchdown to Win

Two kick-offs returned for touchdowns in the same game earn Lyster incredible $1,000,000 grand prize; media invited to in-store celebration with winner.

LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roy Lyster of New Westminster, B.C. has a million reasons to smile thanks to the Save-On-Foods Million Dollar Touchdown to Win promotion – which will award him $1 million on Friday, July 11.Lyster won the grand prize during the July 4 game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Argonauts, when Janarion Grant of the Argonauts and Isaiah Wooden Sr. of the Tiger-Cats each returned a kick-off for a touchdown.In the promotion, customers are automatically entered to win by shopping at any Save-On-Foods across Western Canada and scanning their More Rewards card. They receive a bonus entry for each participating product purchased.The first kick-off returned for a touchdown wins a randomly selected shopper Groceries for a Year. But if lightning strikes twice and a second kick-off is returned for a touchdown in the same game, it unlocks the $1 million grand prize – a game-changing moment for one lucky shopper.This marks the first time Save-On-Foods has awarded the $1 million prize, to be paid in $50,000 annual installments over 20 years.“We are absolutely thrilled to award Roy our first million-dollar prize as part of the Million Dollar Touchdown to Win promotion,” said Jamie Nelson, president of Save-On-Foods’ parent company the Pattison Food Group. “Roy has been a dedicated customer for more than 15 years and is often the first customer of the day at his store. It is incredible to be able to give back to such a loyal customer, and we hope this prize enables Roy and Glenda, his wife of more than 50 years, and their family to make lots of great new memories.”The $1 million prize comes just five weeks into the CFL season, and there is still one more $1 million prize available to be won. That means another opportunity for customers to win big and take home “a little extra.”Since Save-On-Foods took ownership of the Million Dollar Touchdown to Win promotion in 2019, 19 kickoffs had been returned for touchdowns until the July 4 game, and the company gave 19 lucky shoppers free Groceries for a Year.In addition to kickoffs returned for touchdowns, Save-On-Foods awards a great prize for every touchdown scored in CFL games throughout the regular season, playoffs and Grey Cup.Lyster has been a loyal customer of Save-On-Foods Marine Way in Burnaby for the past 15 years. The store borders New Westminster, the city where Save-On-Foods was founded 110 years ago as the Over-weight-tea store, where the company’s commitment to giving their customers “a little extra” began. He will officially accept his prize at an in-store event that members of the media are invited to attend.EVENT DETAILS:What: Save-On-Foods Million Dollar Touchdown to Win cheque presentationWhen: Friday, July 11, 2025, 11 AMWho:Heidi Ferriman, senior VP people, marketing & corporate affairsPaul Cope, senior VP, retail operationsRoy Lyster, $1 million winnerWhere: Save-On-Foods Marine Way7501 Market Crossing, Burnaby, B.C., V5J 0A3-end-About Save-On-FoodsSave-On-Foods is a Canadian owned and operated Pattison Food Group business, committed to giving customers a little extra in every community served, every day. Known for its unique approach in customizing each store to best suit the needs of the neighbourhood by carrying more than 11,000 partially or wholly Canadian products from more than 2,000 local growers and producers, the company has been innovating and putting customers first for more than 110 years. Save-On-Foods, its supplier partners, team members and generous customers have donated almost $50 million to children’s hospitals and contribute $3 million in donations to food banks across Western Canada each year.

