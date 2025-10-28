Lumière Festival Returns to Vancouver, November 13 to 16, 2025

Lumiere Logo

The annual free and family-friendly event is an illuminating celebration of art, light, and community under the theme of “Unity”

In a time when the world can often feel divided, the Lumière Festival is about connection, collaboration, and shared experiences.” — Shelley Hayashi, Board President of Lumière Festival

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumière Festival, Vancouver’s beloved annual celebration of light, art, and community, returns from November 13 to 16, 2025. This year’s festival is guided by the theme “Unity” — a reflection on the connections that bring people together across communities and cultures.“In a time when the world can often feel divided, the Lumière Festival is about connection, collaboration, and shared experiences,” says Shelley Hayashi, Board President of Lumière Festival. “Our team has been working hard to put together an amazing slate of light-based artworks this year with a variety of immersive and accessible installations.”Unlike previous years, the 2025 festival will not feature an official opening ceremony, allowing resources to focus on delivering impactful installations and programming across key neighbourhoods, including the West End, Downtown Vancouver, and Gastown. Organizers are grateful for all the returning partners, but note that securing sponsorship has been challenging in light of current macroeconomic conditions, resulting in a scaled-back festival. “As with many community events, sponsor budgets have changed this year, but we remain deeply committed to keeping Lumière alive and vibrant, ensuring it continues to bring light to the city and its communities during our darkest season,” says festival curator Ana Valine.FEATURED INSTALLATIONSWEST END — Jim Deva Plaza (Presented in partnership with The EggArts Society)Jim Deva Plaza will debut DecaDance, a ten-sided decagon pavilion with mirrored walls and a spinning LED pole, creating an immersive and dazzling experience.WEST END — 1800 Davie PlazaSquamish artist Melanie Lazelle of The Wilder, transforms 1800 Davie Plaza into an illuminated coral reef titled Memories of Colour. The installation celebrates the beauty of the ocean while addressing coral bleaching and the urgent need for environmental care. “This immersive installation reminds us that we are not apart from nature, but a part of it,” says Melanie Lazelle. “Let the ocean’s glow awaken our sense of connection, care, and unity with the living world — for we are all part of the same vast ecosystem.”DOWNTOWN VANCOUVER — Vancouver Art Gallery & Surrounding PlazasIridescence — Niko Tiainen (Finland): A generative projection piece exploring perception and environmental transformation. Tiainen, the artist behind last year’s acclaimed Translucens, returns to Vancouver with a new installation.Apogee — Chalk River Labs (Australia): An experiential projection and sound installation.Painting Mirror — Maxime Touroute (France): Interactive video mapping that transforms audience photos into artistic styles. Presented in collaboration with Alliance Française and the French Embassy as part of V-UNFRAMED (Nov. 21–23).Poems of Positivity — Orolosky Studio: Traveling sculptures that invite the public to co-create uplifting community poems.CONVERGE — Interim Collective: A responsive ambient laser installation mapping shifting geometric patterns.GASTOWN — Blood Alley SquareThe Human Network — JK Arts Initiative (Canada): An interactive digital media installation exploring human connectivity and collective strength.These highlights are just a first look at the 2025 Lumière Festival lineup. More installations, artists, and activations across downtown will be announced closer to the event.For more information, visit www.lumiereyvr.com -30-ABOUT LUMIÈRE FESTIVALFounded in 2014, Lumière Festival Vancouver Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the winter season through light, art, music, and performance. The festival enlivens public spaces and strengthens community connection through shared artistic experiences.Lumière Festival is presented in partnership with the West End BIA, Downtown Vancouver BIA, and Gastown BIA, with support from a wide range of community partners and cultural organizations.For more information, visit www.lumiereyvr.com Media Contacts:Shelley HayashiBoard President, Lumière Festival Vancouver Societylumierefestivalvan@gmail.com

