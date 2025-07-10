Shaka Love Launches Exclusive Custom Turkish Towels in Collaboration with Iconic National and State Parks

Crafted from 100% upcycled cotton, these custom woven Turkish towels showcase the spirit of Yosemite and Mount Rainier with ethically made design. Each towel in the series captures the essense of a national treasure - from El Capitans towering granite to the vibrant fungi of Rainier’s forest floor: Exclusively designed for Mount Rainier, Yosemite, Everglades, and Silver Falls State Parks.

Celebrating iconic parks with eco-friendly Turkish towels - crafted for adventure, designed with purpose, and supporting global clean water efforts.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaka Love , the sustainable lifestyle brand known for its premium Turkish towels and mission-driven design, is excited to unveil exclusive custom towel collections created for Mount Rainier National Park, Yosemite National Park, Everglades National Park, and Silver Falls State Park.Each towel in this collection was thoughtfully designed to reflect the unique beauty and identity of these iconic parks. Crafted from 100% sustainable upcycled cotton and ethically loomed in Turkey, the towels offer a luxurious feel and lasting quality—perfect for travel, outdoor adventures, or everyday use.“These parks represent some of the most awe-inspiring places in the U.S.,” said Amy Connelly, founder of Shaka Love. “It was an honor to create designs that celebrate their natural beauty while staying true to our values of sustainability and global impact.”These custom Turkish towels are exclusively available through the retail stores and visitor centers at each participating park.As part of Shaka Love’s ongoing commitment to giving back, a portion of proceeds from this collection supports clean water initiatives around the world, helping to fund safe, accessible water solutions in communities in need.About Shaka LoveShaka Love is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand focused on ethically made products that inspire joy, sustainability, and social good. Known for their signature Turkish towels, Shaka Love partners with national parks, resorts, and cultural landmarks to create meaningful custom collections with a purpose. Every purchase helps support clean water projects worldwide.For press inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact maria@shakalove.eco.

Shaka Love: Mission & Vision of new OHA Towels with Purpose

