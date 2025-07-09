Second Annual Artists’ Rights Advocate Award to Be Presented at The Comedy Store on July 17th

National Society of Entertainment & Arts Lawyers (“NSEAL”) Hosts Second Annual David A. Pierce Award Ceremony at The Comedy Store

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Society of Entertainment and Arts Lawyers (“NSEAL”), a not-for-profit artist’s rights organization of lawyers, law students, and creators, will hold its second annual David A. Pierce Awards Ceremony on July 17, 2025, at The Comedy Store in Hollywood California from 5:30-7:30pm. This year, the Ceremony will honor Adam Adler, of Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP, who won among 5 qualified candidates, with over 100 votes from prominent entertainment attorneys throughout the country, as having championed the rights of artists in the last year.This networking event brings together the country’s top entertainment and arts lawyers to celebrate NSEAL’s mission of advocating for the rights of artists and creators, and to honor the legacy of David A. Pierce, a much beloved entertainment lawyer whom we lost in the summer of 2023. Mr. Pierce represented The Comedy Store and many famous comedians.Featured comedians include Angie Stroud, Eric Rocha, Alex Duong, and Bob Wheeler. Dedication presented by NSEAL directors Steven T. Lowe and Scott Burroughs.All proceeds from the event will go towards funding NSEAL’s mission of advocating for the rights of artists and creators. See, NSEAL.org. Tickets are on sale now at: https://www.showclix.com/event/david-pierce2025 About NSEAL: NSEAL is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the rights of artists in the entertainment and arts industries. Its members have fought thousands of entertainment and art cases in trial and appellate courts throughout the country, including many of the most important recent copyright, art, and entertainment cases. With a rich history as the California Society of Entertainment Lawyers (CSEL), NSEAL has transitioned into a national organization, offering educational programs, networking opportunities, and legal expertise to professionals across the United States. Through amicus briefs and advocacy work, NSEAL strives to shape copyright law and ensure fair protection for artists.

