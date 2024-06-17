First Annual Artists' Rights Advocate Award to Be Presented at The Comedy Store
National Society of Entertainment & Arts Lawyers (“NSEAL”) Hosts First Annual David A. Pierce Award Ceremony at The Comedy StoreLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Society of Entertainment and Arts Lawyers (“NSEAL”), will hold its first annual David A. Pierce Awards Ceremony on June 20, 2024, at The ComedyStore in Los Angeles. The Ceremony will honor David Hecht, an attorney who has successfully championed the rights of artists in the last year.
It is an event bringing together the country’s top entertainment and arts lawyers to celebrate NSEAL’s mission of advocating for the rights of artists andcreators, and to honor the legacy of David A. Pierce, a much beloved entertainment lawyer whom we lost in the summer of 2023.
Come for the hilarious slate of comedians, stay for the delicious spread fromCanter’s deli.
Ticket sare $50 and include all of the networking, food, and entertainment that you can handle.
All proceeds from the event will go towards helping NSEAL's mission of advocating for the rights of artists and creators.
Tickets are on sale now at: https://www.showclix.com/event/david-pierce.
About National Society of Entertainment and Arts Lawyers (NSEAL): NSEALis a not-for profit organization dedicated to advancing the rights of artists and protecting intellectual property in the entertainment and arts industries. With a rich history as the California Society of Entertainment Lawyers (CSEL), NSEAL has transitioned into a national organization, offering educational programs, networking opportunities, and legal expertise to professionals across the United States. Through amicus briefs and advocacy work, NSEAL strives to shape copyright law and ensure fair protection for artists.
Steven T. Lowe
National Society of Entertainment and Arts Lawyers
+1 310-477-5811
steven@lowelaw.com