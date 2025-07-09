SID MILLER ADDRESSES FALSE CLAIMS REGARDING CLOUD SEEDING AND WEATHER MODIFICATION 

“There has been a lot of misinformation flying around lately, so let me clarify: the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has absolutely no connection to cloud seeding or any form of weather modification.

Since the passage of Senate Bill 1303 in 2011, TDA has had no legal authority, responsibilities, or involvement in any weather modification programs. That authority was transferred out of our hands more than a decade ago.

As an eighth-generation farmer and rancher, I know what it’s like to watch the sky during a drought, hoping for rain. When Texas experiences a dry spell, I don’t depend on artificial weather manipulation; I turn to my faith. I kneel and pray, just as many farmers, ranchers, and rural communities do.

Let’s put an end to the conspiracy theories and stop blaming others. Our priority should be the recovery efforts in the Texas Hill Country, as we stand in solidarity with our fellow Texans.”