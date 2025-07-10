retailcloud Powers Nearly Half the NHL with Ottawa Senators Addition

Ottawa Senators join 13 NHL teams using retailcloud to streamline retail, F&B, and premium operations ahead of the 2025–26 season.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- retailcloud has added the Ottawa Senators to its growing roster of NHL clients, bringing the number of clubs using its platform to 14. The company now supports nearly half of the league’s teams with retail operations and is gaining traction among clubs exploring unified solutions for retail, food and beverage, and premium seating.

The Senators’ onboarding reflects a broader shift in how NHL teams are modernizing venue operations. With increasing demand for faster service, accurate inventory tracking, and elevated premium experiences, teams are adopting modular platforms that work with their existing infrastructure.

retailcloud’s platform is used in various capacities across its NHL partners, including point-of-sale, mobile ordering, RFID inventory management, loyalty tools, and automated suite service. Its flexibility makes it well suited for both self-operated venues and those managed by third-party concessionaires.

“We’ve focused on building tools that meet the operational realities teams face today,” said Adam Haker, VP of Sales at retailcloud. “Whether it’s reducing cycle count times or enabling real-time product visibility throughout the venue, we’re helping clubs operate more efficiently without needing to overhaul their systems. It’s also great to add another iconic team to our roster across the border as we continue expanding our NHL presence.”

Throughout the NHL, teams are turning to retailcloud to improve service flow, increase per-cap revenue, and gain tighter control over game day operations. The Ottawa Senators’ adoption comes as more organizations look to streamline their in-venue tech stack ahead of the 2025–26 season.

retailcloud will also be participating in the upcoming NHL Club Business Meetings, where company leaders will speak with team and league executives about full-stack venue operations, covering both fan-facing innovations and back-of-house operational efficiency. The event underscores retailcloud’s growing role as a strategic technology partner across the league.

retailcloud currently supports teams across the NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and WNBA. Its steady growth underscores the demand for flexible, integrated technology solutions in the sports and entertainment space.

About retailcloud

retailcloud provides modular, cloud-based point-of-sale and venue management technology for sports and entertainment. Trusted by professional teams and venues across North America, retailcloud helps organizations enhance retail, concessions, and premium operations while improving the fan experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

