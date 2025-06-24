Houston Rockets Modernize Retail Operations with retailcloud Infrastructure

New POS System Improves Fan Checkout Speed and Real-Time Inventory Visibility at Toyota Center

retailcloud has transformed how we operate. Speed of service has improved dramatically, and our team now has better visibility and control.” — Kara Infante, Senior Director of Retail, Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Rockets have partnered with retailcloud to deploy a full-stack commerce infrastructure solution, completing their first full season of operations at Toyota Center. The new platform powers faster retail transactions, real-time inventory visibility, and centralized control across all retail locations inside the venue.

Built on retailcloud’s full stack platform, the Rockets’ setup connects front-of-house and back-of-house operations, enabling improved speed of service on game nights and more accurate, data-driven inventory decisions behind the scenes. The system also integrates with third-party loyalty and gift card providers, creating a seamless retail experience for fans and staff alike.

“The Houston Rockets are excited about their experience with retailcloud,” said Kara Infante, Senior Director of Retail Development & Operations. “This game-changing system has revolutionized our speed of service in the front of house and made inventory management in the back of house a breeze! retailcloud has been a fantastic partner for us, providing innovative solutions that enhance our operations and elevate the fan experience. We're grateful for their support and expertise!”

The deployment reflects a broader trend across professional sports, where teams are investing in operational technology that enhances efficiency and elevates the fan experience. For the Rockets, the investment supports both game-day operations and year-round retail activity.

“The Rockets are doing what forward-thinking organizations do—investing in foundational infrastructure that connects every layer of their operation,” said Adam Haker, Vice President of Sales, Sports & Entertainment at retailcloud. “From seamless checkout to reliable inventory tracking, this has been a strong, collaborative partnership.”

The Rockets join a growing number of professional sports organizations adopting modern commerce infrastructure. retailcloud’s platform now powers operations in more than 60 professional venues across North America.

About retailcloud

retailcloud is the infrastructure layer for modern live event commerce, powering point-of-sale, inventory, and engagement systems across more than 1,000 businesses and 60+ professional venues. From stadiums to festivals to retail chains, retailcloud helps organizations operate smarter every day of the year.

About the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are a professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas, competing in the National Basketball Association (NBA). The Rockets are committed to excellence on and off the court, delivering world-class experiences for their loyal fan base.

