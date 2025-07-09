Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,170 in the last 365 days.

Zipmobile stalled at Managers Drive July 9

Posted on Jul 9, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users the primary Zipmobile was reported to be stalled on the H-1 at Managers Drive in Waipahu at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9.

The Zipmobile driver reported that the vehicle was not able to be started. A mechanic was dispatched and is currently working on the Zipmobile engine. If it cannot be started by 11 a.m. the primary will be towed to the side or to the Zip Hale and an alternate will complete the closure of the Zipper Lane.

HDOT will provide updates on its social media channels https://x.com/DOTHawaii and https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zipmobile stalled at Managers Drive July 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more