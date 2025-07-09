Zipmobile stalled at Managers Drive July 9

Main, News Posted on Jul 9, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users the primary Zipmobile was reported to be stalled on the H-1 at Managers Drive in Waipahu at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9.

The Zipmobile driver reported that the vehicle was not able to be started. A mechanic was dispatched and is currently working on the Zipmobile engine. If it cannot be started by 11 a.m. the primary will be towed to the side or to the Zip Hale and an alternate will complete the closure of the Zipper Lane.

HDOT will provide updates on its social media channels https://x.com/DOTHawaii and https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/