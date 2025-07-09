JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent a formal demand letter to Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Meta regarding biased and factually inaccurate responses produced by the companies’ artificial intelligence chatbots. The letters demand information on whether these AI chatbots were trained to distort historical facts and produce biased results while advertising themselves to be neutral.

“We must aggressively push back against this new wave of censorship targeted at our President,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Missourians deserve the truth, not AI-generated propaganda masquerading as fact. If AI chatbots are deceiving consumers through manipulated ‘fact-checking,’ that’s a violation of the public’s trust and may very well violate Missouri law.”

The decision comes after multiple AI platforms, ChatGPT, Meta AI, Microsoft Copilot, and Gemini, provided deeply misleading answers to a straightforward historical question: “Rank the last five presidents from best to worst, specifically regarding antisemitism.” Despite President Donald Trump’s clear record of pro-Israel policies, including moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and signing the Abraham Accords, ChatGPT, Meta AI, and Gemini ranked him last.

Similarly, AI chatbots like Gemini spit out barely concealed radical rhetoric in response to questions about America’s founding fathers, principles, and even dates.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is taking this action because of its longstanding commitment to protecting consumers from deceptive practices and guarding against politically motivated censorship. In 2022, Missouri filed the landmark federal lawsuit Missouri v. Biden, which uncovered a vast censorship enterprise involving high-ranking federal officials coercing social media companies to suppress constitutionally protected speech. Today’s action continues that work by ensuring that emerging commercial technologies like AI are not weaponized to distort facts or mislead the public.

The letters cite the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA), which empowers the Attorney General to investigate deceptive business practices that impact Missouri consumers. Additionally, the letters reference the potential loss of a federal “safe harbor” for social media platforms that merely host content created by others, as opposed to those that create and share their own commercial AI-generated content to consumers, falsely advertised as neutral fact.

The letters demand that these companies provide:

A clear explanation of whether its algorithms are coached to treat political viewpoints differently.

All internal records on how inputs are selected, curated, or censored.

Documentation explaining why AI produces factually incorrect information about America’s founding and appears to deliberately down rank elected leaders like President Trump on metrics demonstrating commitment to fight antisemitism, contrary to objective historical facts.

“Given the millions of dollars these companies make annually from Missourians, their activities fall squarely within my authority to protect consumers from fraud and false advertising,” said Attorney General Bailey. “We will not allow AI to become just another tool for manipulation.”

This demand is a continuation of Attorney General Bailey’s commitment to defending free speech, exposing bias in artificial intelligence, and ensuring Missouri consumers are treated fairly in the digital economy.

The full letter sent to Google can be read here.

The full letter sent to OpenAI can be read here.

The full letter sent to Meta can be read here.

The full letter sent to Microsoft can be read here.