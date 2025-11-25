Attorney General Hanaway Launches Investigation Into Advanced Micro Targeting’s Reported Use Of Illegal Immigrants In Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Office has launched a formal investigation into Advanced Micro Targeting, Inc. (AMT), an out-of-state signature-gathering group operating in Missouri, amid reports that the company has violated multiple Missouri laws by using illegal immigrants in connection with its petition signature efforts and failed to disclose workers’ ineligible status to clients.

The Attorney General’s Office issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to AMT requiring the production of documents and information related to its hiring practices, verification procedures, and representations made to Missouri clients and business partners.

“Election integrity is a core priority of this Office,” Attorney General Hanaway said. “When outside organizations bring in illegal immigrants to collect signatures and advance their views on Missouri, we will investigate. Missourians, not unregulated labor hired by out-of-state interests, should determine our elections.”

Missouri law prohibits the hiring or continued employment of unauthorized workers. Under RSMo Section 285.530-Employment of Unauthorized Aliens Prohibited, no business entity or employer shall knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien to perform work within the state of Missouri. Under RSMo Section 577.675-Transportation of an Illegal Alien, a person commits the offense of transportation of an illegal alien if he or she knowingly transports, moves, or attempts to transport or move any illegal alien who is not lawfully present in the United States. The offense of transportation of an illegal alien is a class D felony.

Preliminary information indicates that AMT may have supplied illegal immigrants to Missouri clients without disclosing their ineligibility to work, violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA), which prohibits deception and unfair practices in business transactions.

“Misleading clients about the legal eligibility of workers is not only irresponsible, but it constitutes fraud under the law,” Attorney General Hanaway continued. “Missouri voters deserve transparency and lawful conduct from anyone seeking to influence their elections.”

AMT is currently serving as the signature-collection vendor for several petition efforts in Missouri, including the campaign associated with the out-of-state dark-money group People Not Politicians.

“Missouri’s laws are clear: no business may employ or transport individuals who are not authorized to work in the United States,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “An out-of-state group using illegal immigrants in an effort to influence Missouri’s constitutional authority raises serious concerns. My Office will not allow dark-money groups to violate Missouri laws and hijack the will of voters.”

If you are aware of any Missouri business that knowingly employs unauthorized workers, please report it immediately to the Attorney General’s Office.

The full civil investigation demand can be read here.