ESOMAR Announces Agenda for Trends Horizon 2025 Conference in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research, and insights, has announced the initial program for its Trends Horizon 2025 conference, taking place November 5-6 at the historic Woodies Building in Washington, D.C. The two-day event will feature speakers from some of the world’s most recognized brands, including Capital Group, Coca-Cola, L’Oréal, Barilla, Mars Wrigley, Lenovo, AB InBev, and Snapchat, sharing actionable strategies and forward-looking perspectives on the future of consumer understanding.

“We’re excited to bring Trends Horizon to Washington this year with a program that truly reflects the complexity and potential of our industry,” said Rhiannon Bryant, Chief Services Officer for ESOMAR. “Attendees will explore how technology is reshaping insight workflows, how global brands are turning data into action, and how emerging audiences and behaviors are influencing everything from creative testing to digital commerce.”

The 2025 agenda includes:

- Workshops and co-creation sessions on expert intuition, modular product innovation, and sustainable research design

- Consumer insights from unexpected spaces, including gaming environments, culinary intelligence platforms, and in-game surveys

- Fresh perspectives on key demographic shifts, including the rise of the 100-year life and the evolving role of motherhood

- A closer look at AI’s real-world impact, from synthetic respondents and AI-powered search to human-centered design and strategic transformation

- Case studies from brands like Corona Cero, Capital Group, and Mars Wrigley that show insight-driven growth and creative impact

Attendees will also enjoy dedicated networking opportunities throughout the program, including a rooftop evening at Riggs and closing drinks to wrap up the event in style. The venue, Morning Consult’s headquarters in the landmark Woodies Building, offers a modern, centrally located setting surrounded by some of Washington’s most iconic institutions.

Special discounted pricing is available for brand attendees and group registrations. Visit esomar-northamerica.com for full details and registration.

About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

