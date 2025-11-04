Boostr Celebrates a Decade of Innovation in Media Technology, Looks to AI-Powered Future

Boostr

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boostr, the leading advertising management platform for media organizations, is proudly marking its 10th anniversary. Since its inception in 2015, Boostr has been dedicated to conquering the complexity of the media business, providing solutions that streamline operations, enhance revenue forecasting, and empower sales and operations teams.Founded by media executives who envisioned a more efficient way to manage media sales and operations, Boostr has consistently evolved to meet the dynamic needs of the industry. The company's platform, which includes a CRM, OMS (Order Management System), and a Proposal Recommendation Engine, is built explicitly for modern media organizations seeking to scale.A Decade of Growth and Key Milestones:Boostr's journey over the past ten years is a testament to its commitment to innovation and customer success:2015: Founded by Yahoo executives with a vision for a better way in media technology.2017: Secured a Seed round of $1 million, fueling initial growth and development.2018: Launched the first CRM and OMS built specifically for media businesses, addressing a critical industry need.2020: Closed a Series A funding round of $7 million at a triple valuation, underscoring investor confidence.2021: Introduced its Commissions Product and launched Multi-Dimensional Reporting for publishers, enhancing financial management and analytics capabilities.2022: Launched Net Revenue Retention (NRR) and Proposal-IQ, automating data-driven media proposal creation. This year also saw the launch of the MediaOcean PRISMA integration.2023: Revolutionized media planning with the launch of Proposal-IQ, bringing AI to the forefront of its solutions.2024: Furthering its commitment to empowering media professionals, Boostr launched Boostr University. This educational initiative provides comprehensive training and resources to help users master the Boostr platform and industry best practices.2025: Marking a significant leap into the future of media operations, Boostr unveiled its Boostr Agent Series, a purpose-built AI workforce. These AI agents are designed to assist media sales, planning, and ad ops teams, automating tasks and providing intelligent insights to drive efficiency and revenue."We are incredibly proud of what Boostr has accomplished over the past decade," said Patrick O'Leary, Founder & CEO of Boostr. "Our mission has always been to simplify the complexities of the media landscape for our clients. The launch of Boostr University and our new Boostr Agent Series are the next steps in that journey, equipping our partners with the knowledge and advanced AI tools they need to thrive."“From day one, we knew our biggest differentiator couldn’t just be our platform alone but also our service and support. We’ve always believed that having a strong team, being easy to work with, and deeply investing in our clients’ success would set us apart. Ten years in, I’m proud that our clients continue to drive our product forward — their feedback, trust, and partnership have shaped who we are.” - Katie Schuele, Co-Founder & CCOAs the media landscape continues its rapid transformation, Boostr's commitment to innovation, customer empowerment, and tackling complexity head-on positions it as a vital partner for media organizations looking to thrive in the years to come. The first ten years have laid a strong foundation; the next decade promises even greater advancements powered by intelligence and a deep understanding of the media business.Boostr's platform is trusted by leading media companies such as BuzzFeed, Fandom, Insider, Audacy, Vevo, and Vox Media, helping them to accelerate billing and reconciliation by 3x, save sales teams over four hours per week, and reduce ad ops teams' workloads by 40%. The company offers the most accurate revenue forecasting and the most actionable insights in the industry, enabling businesses to make smarter decisions and improve profitability.As Boostr embarks on its next decade, the focus remains on leveraging cutting-edge technology, like AI, to provide unparalleled value to media organizations worldwide. The company's ability to integrate with all major ad tech stack solutions ensures that clients can work how they want, with the tools they prefer.With a unified platform that eliminates data silos and provides a single source of real-time truth, Boostr is well-positioned to continue driving growth and innovation for media enterprises for years to come.

