Costco Partners with Boostr to Power Retail Media Operations with CRM and OMS Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boostr , the leading provider of advertising management platforms for publishers and media companies, is proud to announce its partnership with Costco Wholesale Corporation to support the company’s growing retail media business. As Costco continues its commitment to delivering maximum value to its millions of members, Boostr will equip Costco’s Retail Media team with its purpose-built CRM and Order Management System (OMS) to streamline operations, enhance sales visibility, and accelerate revenue growth.Boostr’s unified platform is specifically designed to meet the complex needs of retail media networks. By combining advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Order Management System (OMS) capabilities, Costco will be able to more effectively manage campaigns, centralize operations, and scale its media business with precision and efficiency, ultimately enhancing the experience for its advertiser partners.“We’re excited to partner with Costco and help power their retail media strategy,” said Patrick O’Leary, CEO at Boostr. “Their innovative strategy is well suited to the boostr platform, enabling them to quickly adopt industry best practices and scale their business.”Boostr offers a robust set of features tailored for retail media, helping teams save time and improve profitability. Key capabilities include:- Hyper Accurate Forecasting: Provides answers to one of the most important but difficult questions in ad sales, “will we make our number this quarter,” with daily revenue visibility across all channels, formats, and profitability from the seller to the CFO..- Seamless Integrations: Works with essential platforms such as Google Ad Manager (GAM), DV360, The Trade Desk, Meta, Kevel, Epsilon, SAP, and many others.- Advanced Inventory Management: Real-time visibility helps maximize media sales opportunities and optimize planning.- End-to-End Reconciliation and Billing: Streamlines financial workflows, ensuring accuracy in revenue tracking and reporting, and accelerating billing cycles.- Automation: Leverages numerous automated workflows to eliminate manual processes in areas like opportunity management, product syncing, and IO processing.- Media-Specific Data Model: Provides high-fidelity data tailored for complex media businesses.With this partnership, Costco gains a centralized system that enables its retail media team to operate more efficiently while providing better service to advertisers seeking to connect with Costco's valuable member base.About BoostrBoostr is the leading provider of advertising management platforms, including CRM,OMS and Automated Proposal building technologies, built specifically for media companies seeking to scale. In an environment where complexity has outpaced manual solutions, Boostr's unified platform streamlines sales, finance, ad ops, and RevOps workflows. Trusted by industry leaders, Boostr enables businesses to close deals faster, automate tasks, improve forecast accuracy, and gain real-time financial transparency. Learn more at Boostr.comAbout CostcoCostco currently operates 905 warehouses, including 624 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

