DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT MONDELĒZ GLOBAL LLC RECALL OF RITZ PEANUT BUTTER CRACKER SANDWICHES DUE TO UNDECLARED PEANUT ALLERGEN

Posted on Jul 9, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by Mondelēz Global LLC of its RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches (eight-pack, 20-pack and 40-pack cartons) and RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack (20-pack) because the individually wrapped packs may be incorrectly labeled as the cheese variety, even though the product within may be the peanut butter variety. The outer cartons are labeled correctly and provide an allergen advisory statement, but the individually wrapped packs do not indicate that the product contains peanuts.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide, including supermarkets and retailers in Hawai‘i. FDB is inspecting local stores to ensure that the recalled products are no longer available for sale. The recalled product information is as follows:

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used by Dates Plant Code 11.4 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches – 8 Count (8x 1.38 oz. six-pack) 0 44000 88210 5 1 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25 AE 27.6 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches – 20 Count (20x 1.38 oz. six-pack) 0 44000 07584 2 1 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25 2 JAN 26 – 22 JAN 26 AE 55.2 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches – 40 Count (40x 1.38 oz. six-pack) 0 44000 07819 5 1 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25 2 JAN 26 – 22 JAN 26 AM 27.3 oz. RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack (10x Cheese 1.38 oz. six-pack and 10x Peanut Butter 1.38 oz. six-pack) 0 44000 08095 2 2 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25 RJ

This recall is limited exclusively to the eight-pack, 20-pack and 40-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons and the 20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack with the UPC, Best When Used By dates, and Plant Codes listed above.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume or are exposed to the product. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to peanuts may include runny nose; skin reactions such as hives or swelling, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat; digestive issues such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and/or vomiting; and/or signs of asthma such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

Allergies to peanuts can also cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airway and can block breathing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, shock, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale blue skin color, and/or dizziness or fainting.

A consumer with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts should notify their healthcare provider if they were exposed to the recalled product or have consumed the product. If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (e.g., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911, as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled products. The FDB advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled product based on UPC, Best When Used By date, and Plant Code markings on the label. If verified, consumers should neither open nor eat the recalled products if anyone in their household has peanut allergies, to prevent exposure and potential symptoms. Consumers may contact Mondelēz Global LLC at 1-844-366-1171 for additional recall information 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mondelēz Global LLC consumer relations specialists are also available Monday through Friday from 3 a.m. to noon HST at the same number.

RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, Eight Count

RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, 20 Count

RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, 40 Count

RITZ Peanut Butter and Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Variety Pack, 20 Count

# # #