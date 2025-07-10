Erica Whitfield Announces Candidacy for Palm Beach County Commission, District 2

Erica Whitfield

Longtime School Board Member Launches Campaign Focused on Affordability, Infrastructure, and Community Growth

I understand our community, the challenges facing our families and local businesses, and how I can best use my background to move Palm Beach County forward.” — Erica Whitfield

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erica Whitfield, a decade-long member of the Palm Beach County School Board, has officially announced her candidacy for the Palm Beach County Commission, District 2. Whitfield, a proven public servant with experience overseeing a $5.6 billion budget and supporting more than 23,000 school employees, enters the race with a bold vision to tackle the County’s most pressing challenges: affordability, infrastructure, and sustainable growth.Erica Whitfield played a pivotal role in the district's journey to achieving an "A" rating. She was a vocal advocate in the successful effort to pass the half-penny sales tax, which provides essential funding for teacher support, infrastructure improvements, and enhanced school safety, ultimately benefiting all PBC students.“For over a decade, I've served our community, schools, and youth. Many of the issues facing families in Palm Beach County extend far beyond the classroom,” said Whitfield. “I understand our community, the challenges facing our families and local businesses, and how I can best use my background to move Palm Beach County forward.”Whitfield’s plan centers on ensuring responsible fiscal management, modernizing infrastructure, and preparing for a thriving future through smart growth. She proposes a comprehensive review of the county budget to eliminate inefficiencies, prioritizing strategic investments in revenue-generating departments, and increasing the use of technology to streamline public services. Her platform focuses on:• Lowering Costs: Prioritizing budget transparency and efficiency to ease the cost of living for families.• Expanding Affordable Housing Options: Collaborating with public and private partners to increase the inventory of affordable and innovative housing options.• Supporting Public Safety: Ensuring our police and first responders have the necessary funding, training, and equipment to keep residents safe and respond to emergencies promptly.• Improving Transportation: Supporting safer, more connected mobility options—including greenways, bike paths, and the potential for a transportation funding referendum.• Investing in Critical Infrastructure: Strengthening connectivity, parks and recreation, airport upgrades, and workforce development aligned with local university and business growth.“The School District is the county's largest employer. I've overseen a multi-billion-dollar budget, negotiated major contracts, and advocated for policies that enhanced transparency and improved constituent services. I bring local, valuable, and trusted experience to tackle our county's toughest issues and ensure residents have a voice fighting for them. I'm committed to building a county where people are proud to live, raise their families, create a business, and give back to the community that supports them,” said Whitfield.For more information on Erica Whitfield’s campaign and priorities, email Campaign@EricaWhitfield.com.###Erica Whitfield is a native Floridian with a passion for the community and the health, achievement, and success of children. She attended the University of Florida, where she received a Bachelor of Health Science degree. She went on to earn a Master of Public Health degree from Emory University.Prior to her service on the School Board, Erica worked at the Palm Beach County Health Department, where she focused on chronic disease education and community partnerships. Erica continued her career at the School District of Palm Beach County, serving as the project coordinator for the Robert Wood Johnson, “Healthy Kids, Healthy Communities” grant and a wellness coordinator for the School Food Service department. She worked to bring about policy and environmental changes to improve the health of our students. Erica lives in Lake Worth Beach with her husband and two children.

