Attorney General Jackley Announces Brandon Woman Sentenced To Prison for Attempting to Pass Illegal Drug to Prison Inmate

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Brandon woman has been sentenced to five years in prison, with 3½ years suspended, after earlier pleading guilty to one felony count of Attempt to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Melissa Rae Cockerham, 46, was sentenced Monday in Minnehaha County Circuit Court. She had earlier pleaded to attempting to pass an illegal drug to an inmate at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

“Attempts to smuggle illegal drugs into our prisons is a serious crime that endangers staff, inmates, and the public,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We are committed to protecting prison facilities and the people who work and reside there.”

The incident happened Nov. 11, 2023 when the defendant attempted to throw a package containing more than five grams of methamphetamine over the prison wall to an inmate. The package did not make it over the wall and was recovered by staff.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the South Dakota Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General investigated the incident. The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted.

