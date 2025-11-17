Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Investigation Into Suspected Drug Overdose Death at Mike Durfee State Prison
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Nov. 17, 2025
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a suspected drug overdose death of an inmate at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.
Timothy Tyree, 46, was reported deceased in the early morning hours Monday morning. An autopsy has been ordered.
“These suspected drug overdose deaths are becoming too common within our prison system,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The DCI and Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General will do a thorough investigation of this death. If criminal charges are warranted, we will announce them at the proper time.”
DCI have now investigated the deaths of seven prison inmates since February of this year. Two cases have resulted in criminal felony charges and are set for jury trial this January.
-30-
