Attorney General Jackley Announces Creation of Task Force To Review State’s Open Meetings Laws

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. –- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a newly established Advisory Task Force Committee on Open Meetings Laws will hold its first meeting Tuesday, Nov. 25, in Pierre.

The task force is different than the South Dakota Open Meetings Commission, consisting of five states attorneys, which was established in 2004 to review and address alleged violations of the state’s open meetings laws. Attorney General Jackley said this 15-member group will discuss possible legislative amendments to the state’s current Open Meetings Laws.

“Government, funded by the taxpayers, should be transparent,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I have formed this task force made up of the news media, private organizations, and local government officials to improve our State’s Open Meetings Laws and to increase government transparency within our State.”

Members of the new task force are:

* Michael Smith – Clay County State’s Attorney

* Austin Hoffman – McPherson County State’s Attorney

* Karla Engle – Chief Legal Counsel for the South Dakota Dept. of Transportation

* Kirsten Jasper – Chief Legal Counsel for the South Dakota Dept. of Revenue

* Tracey Kelley – Custer County State’s Attorney

* Dylan Kirchmeier – Roberts County State’s Attorney

* Dave Bordewyk – South Dakota News Media Association

* Steve Willard – South Dakota Broadcasters Association

* Shane Roth – DeSmet School District Board President and Associated School Boards of South Dakota President

* Garret Bischoff – Huron School District Board Vice-President and Associated School Boards of South Dakota Immediate Past President

* Gray Lobe – Clay County Commissioner

* Cole Heisey – Minnehaha County Commissioner

* Kellen Willert – City Attorney for the City of Belle Fourche

* Terry Sletten – South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships Executive Director

* Jim Urban – South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships Board of Director Member

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. CST, both in person and on TEAMs. The in-person session takes place at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Training Center, 1302 E. Hwy 1889, Pierre, SD, in the DCI Conference Room (second floor).

The agenda for the meeting can be found here:

