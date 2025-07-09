Nebraska Courts Launch New Project to Counter Court-Related Scams

As text and email scams continue to increase in number and complexity, Nebraska Trial Court Services and County Court Specialists have partnered with the Communications Division to launch a public awareness campaign. The goal is to inform community members about the rise in court-related scams and to reduce the volume of calls to local clerks’ offices.

Scams involving fake arrest warrants, traffic tickets, jury notices, and unpaid fines are becoming more common across Nebraska. Scams delivered by text or email have caused confusion for court users, leading to a surge of phone calls to clerk’s offices and the court’s help line seeking clarification.

The new project is designed to

provide clear, accessible information about common scam tactics and ways in which Nebraska’s court system contacts court users with legitimate communication.

reduce the volume of calls to clerk’s offices when large-scale scams circulate.

offer resources for reporting scams, giving the public options to take action if they’ve been targeted.

Communications and Trial Court Services will collaborate to promptly post statewide alerts on the Nebraska Judicial Branch website and social media channels when new or recurring scams emerge. These messages will direct the public to a dedicated webpage that outlines common court-related scams.

To keep scam information current, local courts are asked to email the administrative office when new scams are circulating in their area.

Please send scam notifications to:

nsc.courtinformation@nejudicial.gov or nsc.communications@nejudicial.gov

Types of scams currently designed for the Judicial Branch webpage and social media include:

Missing jury service

Notices of arrest warrants or criminal charges

Unpaid parking tickets, toll charges, or traffic tickets

Social media announcements and website notices will link to a stand-alone scam information page on the Judicial Branch Website featuring examples of common scams, tips on how to recognize fraud, and a direct link for reporting scams to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.

👉View the Nebraska Court Scam Alert page