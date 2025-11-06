Nebraska Supreme Court Convenes at Conestoga High School

Conestoga High School students were given a firsthand look at the judicial process from inside their school when the Nebraska Supreme Court convened in the school's auditorium on November 5, 2025. The event was held at the invitation of Principal Rob Geise and underscored the Court’s commitment to civics education and public engagement—a mission supported by the Nebraska State Bar Foundation.

Court of Appeals Judge Lawrence Welch sat with the Supreme Court in place of Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman, who retired at the end of October. The Court, with Welch, heard two sets of arguments in consolidated cases: In re Interest of Johnny H. (S-25-0137 through S-25-0141), a juvenile criminal matter, and Flinn v. Strode (S-25-0064 and S-25-0065), involving protection orders.

The session began at 10:00 a.m., with Geise welcoming students and setting expectations as the auditorium was temporarily transformed into an official courtroom. Nebraska Supreme Court Law Clerk and former Conestoga High School social studies teacher Tony Thies greeted the crowd and spoke about his path from teaching to a career in law. Thies, who clerks for Justice John Freudenberg, reflected on the origins of Conestoga’s Mock Trial program, currently coached by Judge Welch, and described the day’s event as a unique opportunity for the school community to see the Supreme Court in action. Wrapping up the orientation, Nebraska City Judge David Partsch provided an explanation of the key differences between trial and appellate courts. He reminded students that Nebraska’s courts are always open to the public and encouraged them to observe court proceedings at all levels.

“These sessions provide an opportunity to connect with students, to show them both the importance of the law and the accessibility of the legal system,” noted Welch. “We want students to see that the law is not abstract—it is applied every day, with real impact, in communities like theirs. We also remain hopeful that this exposure might encourage young students to pursue a legal career.”

During the question-and-answer session, Justice Stephanie Stacy advised students interested in pursuing a legal career to “think about what you are doing now,” emphasizing the importance of professionalism, responsible social media presence, and meaningful community involvement. She also encouraged students to seek mentors who could help guide them along their career paths.

In closing remarks, Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke thanked Welch for sitting with the Court on the panel and for his longstanding contributions to the Conestoga community. The Chief's acknowledgment prompted a round of applause initiated by the school’s Mock Trial students seated near the front of the auditorium.

The event demonstrated the collaboration between the educational and legal communities, with current Creighton Law School freshman Lyndee Watson serving as a prime example. Watson attended arguments with her father, Matt Watson, a Cass County deputy sheriff who assisted with security planning for the event. She is a former Conestoga Mock Trial team member coached by Judge Welch and a former basketball player coached by Mr. Thies. She credits her interest in the law to her high school experiences.

By bringing the state’s highest court to Conestoga, the Nebraska Supreme Court offered students and the community a memorable and practical lesson in civic engagement, professionalism, and the rule of law.