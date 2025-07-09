Secretary Naig to Present the Stripe Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Decatur County cattle and crop farmers recognized for their commitment to conservation, animal care, and community involvement

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 9, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Stripe family of rural Garden Grove during an event to be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025. The event presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Mormon Trail Elementary School in Humeston.

Stripe Farms, a third-generation family farm, is operated by Chad and Becky Stripe, along with their sons Gabe, age 21, and Coy, age 17. Chad’s parents, Gary and Sandy Stripe, remain involved, with Gary recently retiring after farming for 50 years. The farm, rooted in a legacy that began with Gary’s father, raises corn, soybeans, hay, and silage, alongside a cow-calf operation where calves are marketed after weaning.

“The Stripe family sets a strong example of what it means to be a good farm neighbor,” said Secretary Naig. “They take care of their livestock, they take care of their land, and they’re always willing to step up and serve their community. It’s clear why their neighbors appreciate them, and I’m pleased to present them with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

The Stripes demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental stewardship by implementing conservation practices such as terraces, waterways, and buffer strips. They utilize no-till when planting their crops. For the past several years, they have seeded wheat as a cover crop on fields where silage is harvested. This creates a source of feed for their cattle, while also improving soil health and water quality.

By working closely with their veterinarian, the Stripes prioritize exceptional care for their cattle, maintaining a robust animal health focus. They “green tag” their calves at weaning, meaning the calves are weaned for a minimum of 30 days before being marketed, vaccinated against common cattle diseases, and inspected by a veterinarian. This process helps improve the health and performance of the calves by reducing stress and the risk of illness.

Community involvement is a cornerstone of the Stripe family’s values. Becky serves as a principal in the Mormon Trail K-12 Community School District, playing a vital role in education and youth development. Gary’s tenure on the Decatur County Board of Supervisors reflects the family’s deep commitment to public service and strengthening their local community. Beyond their formal roles, the Stripes go the extra mile for their neighbors, plowing snow without being asked and mowing road ditches in the area.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership with the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), The Big Show on WHO Radio and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 21st year, this award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.



