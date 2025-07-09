FEMA, SBA and the State of Texas to Open Disaster Recovery Center in Kerrville

AUSTIN, Texas – In coordination with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) staff will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) tomorrow, July 10 to offer face-to-face help to survivors affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding that began July 2.

Homeowners, renters and eligible non-residents in Kerr County may receive FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance.

FEMA and SBA will support state-led efforts at the recovery centers to help survivors apply for disaster assistance. They can also identify potential needs and connect survivors with local, state and federal agencies, as well as nonprofits and community groups.

The DRC will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Kerr County

First Baptist Church

625 Washington St

Kerrville, TX 78028

Survivors can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the state of Texas and the SBA. No appointment is needed.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Additional locations may be added.

FEMA staff are easily recognizable by their official photo identification (ID). If you meet people offering assistance, first ask to see their ID before giving them your personal information. They may have FEMA clothing, but that can be easily imitated.

FEMA staff can help in several ways including:

Checking the status of an application already in the system and making minor changes to applications.

Contacting faith-based organizations, community groups, private sector businesses and public libraries that may have the capability to distribute disaster-related information to residents in the impacted counties.

Identifying organizations providing disaster-related services and/or resources to the public for long-term recovery.

Gathering information about impacts to communities.

Providing flyers explaining how to apply for disaster assistance.

Survivors with homeowners or renters’ insurance, should first file a claim with their insurance company as soon as possible. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.

SBA’s Customer Service Representatives are available at the centers to answer questions, assist business owners complete their disaster loan application, accept documents, and provide updates on an application’s status.

For information and to apply online visit SBA.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Survivors can apply to FEMA in several ways including going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, which is the fastest method, downloading the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Texas’ recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6