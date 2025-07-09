Disaster Assistance Available for July Flood Survivors in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Disaster assistance is now available to eligible survivors in Kerr County affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding that began July 2, 2025.

Under Individual Assistance, FEMA and the State may be able to provide several types of financial and direct assistance to individuals and families. Assistance may include funding for residents and non-residents in Kerr County who sustained damage. For example, non-residents may include out-of-state survivors who may have been visiting or staying in Kerr County at the time of the disaster.

Survivors may be eligible for:

Other Needs Assistance (ONA) Medical/Dental : Money to help cover expenses related to disaster-caused injuries or illnesses. This funding can also be used to help replace medical/dental equipment, breastfeeding equipment or prescribed medicine damaged or lost due to disaster. (Also available to non-residents) Transportation : Money to repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle to use. (Also available to non-residents) Funeral Expenses : Money for eligible disaster-caused funeral expenses such as cost of transfer of remains, casket or urn, funeral services, death certificates, burial plot, cremation, interment, cost of reinterment if disinterment is caused by the disaster, and/or occurs in a family cemetery on private property. (Also available to non-residents) Displacement : Money for housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. Serious Needs Assistance : Money for essential items such as food, water, baby formula, breast-feeding supplies, medicine and other serious disaster-related needs. Note: This is not a reimbursement for loss of power or replacing food. It is intended for emergency needs only. Childcare : Money for childcare expenses or an increase in childcare expenses caused by a disaster. Personal Property : Money to repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, clothing, and essential tools such as a personal or family computer damaged in the disaster. (Also available to non-residents) Miscellaneous Items : Money to help pay for specific items that were purchased or rented after the disaster to help you recover. For example, a chainsaw to help clear fallen trees that prevent safe access to your home. Moving and Storage : Money for moving and storing personal property from your home to prevent additional damage, usually while making repairs to your home or moving to a new place due to the disaster.



How To Apply for Disaster Assistance

To request assistance, survivors must first apply with FEMA.

The fastest way is by going online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

is by going online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Non-residents will need to include the address or damage location in Kerr County on their application, but their mailing address can be their current home address.

FEMA and the State work with every household on a case-by-case basis. For ONA-related questions, please contact State’s ONA Helpline at 1-800-582-5233.

Learn more about FEMA’s Individual Assistance program at fema.gov/assistance/individual.

For the latest information about Texas’ recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6