My Auto Doctor Enhances Precision with New Hunter Alignment Machine

My Auto Doctor in Odessa, TX adds a groundbreaking Hunter alignment machine to provide faster, more accurate alignments and improve overall vehicle handling.

Our investment in Hunter technology ensures every alignment is done right the first time—improving safety, tire life, and customer satisfaction.”
— Jeramee Carson, Owner

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Upgrade for Superior Service
The auto repair industry is evolving rapidly, and one of the most significant advancements in recent years is the role of precision equipment in improving vehicle performance. In step with this evolution, My Auto Doctor has installed a brand-new Hunter alignment machine at its Odessa, TX facility—offering customers faster, more accurate wheel alignments than ever before.

Known for its groundbreaking technology, Hunter Engineering produces the industry’s most advanced alignment systems. With this addition, My Auto Doctor now delivers alignment service that enhances tire life, steering accuracy, and fuel efficiency—all while reducing turnaround time.

Word from the Owner
"Our investment in Hunter technology ensures every alignment is done right the first time—improving safety, tire life, and customer satisfaction," said Jeramee Carson, Owner of My Auto Doctor.

Stop In for Your Next Alignment
Customers noticing uneven tire wear, off-center steering, or recent suspension work are encouraged to schedule an alignment check with My Auto Doctor’s Hunter system.

Visit My Auto Doctor at 1906 W 2nd St, Odessa, TX 79763, United States or call (432) 529-4311 to book an appointment.

Jeramee Carson
My Auto Doctor
+1 432-220-2855
email us here
Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


