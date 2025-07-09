Alpha Win Racing Renews Diamond Mills Resort as Official Hotel Sponsor for 2026 Endurance Events

Waterfall view from balcony of hotel room. Main dining space inside of BLACKBARN Hudson Valley restaurant. Lobby inside of the Waterside Spa.

Diamond Mills offers racers luxury lodging, spa treatments, and the new Hudson Valley Detours experience

This partnership celebrates the synergy between recovery, relaxation, and performance. Diamond Mills brings more than lodging—it creates an atmosphere where athletes can recharge and reconnect.” — Tommy Struzzieri, owner and founder of Alpha Win Racing

SAUGERTIES, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Win Racing is excited to announce the renewal of its official partnership with Diamond Mills Resort , a premier boutique resort in the heart of the Hudson Valley. This partnership designates Diamond Mills as the official hotel sponsor for Alpha Win’s New York endurance races, uniting top-tier hospitality with high-performance athleticism.Overlooking the picturesque Esopus Creek and Falls, Diamond Mills Resort in Saugerties, New York, offers athletes, spectators, and travelers an unforgettable stay in the Hudson Valley and Catskill area. Known for its luxurious accommodations, riverside views, and refined experiences, Diamond Mills is the ideal home base for Alpha Win athletes and their supporters.“This partnership celebrates the synergy between recovery, relaxation, and performance,” said Tommy Struzzieri, owner and founder of Alpha Win Racing. “Diamond Mills brings more than lodging—it creates an atmosphere where athletes can recharge and reconnect.”Participants and attendees will be able to enjoy exclusive lodging packages during race weekends, with thoughtfully tailored amenities designed for endurance athletes.Located minutes from Alpha Win’s race venues for Alpha Win Hudson Valley Triathlon, Alpha Win Saugerties Triathlon, and Alpha Win Hudson Valley Marathon at Walkway Over the Hudson, Diamond Mills blends adventure with indulgence—making it the go-to destination for those who want to make the most of race weekend.Spotlight on Diamond Mills Resort:· Stunning Waterfront Setting: Located on Esopus Creek with views of the cascading falls· BLACKBARN Hudson Valley: The on-site restaurant led by culinary chefs offers farm-to-table cuisine with locally sourced ingredients and bold flavors· Elegant Accommodations: Sophisticated rooms styled for comfort, featuring walk-out terraces and tranquil views· ‍ Waterside Spa at Diamond Mills: Located just 0.5 miles away, this serene destination offers rejuvenating treatments perfect for pre- or post-race relaxation· Athlete-Focused Amenities: From early check-in options and in-room packet pickup to nutrition-friendly menu offerings, the resort has racers in mindIntroducing Hudson Valley Detours: A Signature Getaway Experience As part of the partnership, Diamond Mills and Alpha Win Racing are collaborating on the new Hudson Valley Detours package—a curated escape for athletes and their families that blends race-day excitement with scenic exploration. This exclusive offering includes guided biking itineraries, local food and wine tastings, wellness sessions at Waterside Spa, and insider access to the region’s hidden gems. Hudson Valley Detours is perfect for those seeking to experience the pinnacle of active-travel the region has to offer.For bookings, race schedules, and exclusive Alpha Win offers, visit www.diamondmillshotel.com or www.alpha.win Contact Information:Alpha Win RacingPhone: (845) 247-7275Email: info@alphawin.comDiamond Mills ResortPhone: (845) 247-0700Email: info@diamondmillshotel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.