The Lake George Triathlon to Host the 2025 USAT New York State Championship

LAKE GEORGE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Win is proud to announce the Lake George Triathlon as the 2025 host of the USA Triathlon (USAT) New York State Championship. On Sunday, August 31, athletes from across the state will compete against the best of the region in the Sprint or Olympic distance, with the opportunity to win the NYS Championship in their respective age group. The top five finishers in each age group will then qualify for USAT Nationals. The Sprint distance will also feature a special high school category as well, offering youth athletes the chance to be part of the action.Alpha Win is excited to welcome athletes back to the Adirondack region, following their successful hosting of the NYS Championship at the Lake George Triathlon in 2022. The Lake George Triathlon is a two-day event, spanning August 30-31, 2025 this year. Saturday features a Long Course distance, with the Sprint and Olympic distances kicking off on Sunday. The event also offers aquabike, relay, and duathlon categories, so athletes new to multisport can have an exciting introduction into the field.The Lake George Area is the perfect place to spend the weekend with friends and family, brimming with history, culture, and activities for all ages. From relaxing boat rides to craft beverage tastings, and a booming downtown, the Lake George Area has something for everyone. On Saturday night, athletes can enjoy dinner and a ride aboard the historic Lake George Steamboat. The Lake George Steamboat Company has operated on Lake George for over 200 years since its founding in 1817 and remains a staple of the Lake George Area to this day.Spectators are welcome to attend and cheer athletes on as they swim at Million Dollar Beach, and bike and run from Lake George Battlefield State Park. Friends, family, and locals are also invited to come volunteer at the event. Volunteering is a great way to be involved in the event, especially for those spectating and beginner athletes looking to learn more about the sport. Join Alpha Win at the annual Lake George Triathlon on August 30-31 for the USAT NYS Championship! For more information and to register for the event, athletes can visit alpha.win/event/lake-george-ny/. About Alpha WinAlpha Win is a triathlon and running event operator based in Saugerties, New York. Since its founding in 2011, Alpha Win has produced more than 135 triathlons and running races all over the United States. Alpha Win’s Vision is simply reflected in their motto since 2011, “A Distance for Everyone,” and is achieved by producing multiple race distances in desirable destinations that are geared to each participant’s unique level of training, endurance capacity and personal goals. Alpha Win is dedicated to providing the professional quality of a national event producer while delivering the personalized service of a local race organizer. Visit www.Alpha.Win for more information.

