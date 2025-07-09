AARP to host Interim Insurance Commissioner Keen on teletown hall event July 10

Interim Insurance Commissioner TK Keen will be a guest on AARP’s teletown hall on Thursday, July 10, to talk about a variety of insurance-related topics facing Oregonians in 2025. Topics will range from what types of insurance people should carry to long-term care insurance to rental and home insurance, along with other topics from people around the state.

The town hall will be virtual, but is live and callers can call in and ask questions. Keen also doubles as the administrator of the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR), which regulates not only the insurance markets, but also financial institutions, student and payday loans, pawn shops, and many other areas.

“I’m looking forward to coming on and helping explain the different types of insurance that is available to Oregonians,” Keen said. “We know seniors are often targeted for scams, or may not know everything that is available for them and I’m looking forward to providing more information.”

The town hall will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 10. People can listen live on AARP’s Facebook page or call in to ask questions at 855-962-1510. The event will last one hour.

DFR reminds all Oregonians if they believe they are not being treated fairly by their insurance company or financial institution, or may have been the victim of a scam, to contact one of our consumer advocates at 888-877-4894 (toll-free) or email dfr.insurancehelp@dcbs.oregon.gov.

Contact information

Jason Horton, public information officer

503-798-6376

Jason.A.Horton@dcbs.oregon.gov