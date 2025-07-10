Samagra Shiksha Axom, Assam, Vibha, and Vikramshila Join Forces to Strengthen Early Childhood Education in Assam

L–R: Dr. Om Prakash, IAS (Mission Dir, SSA Assam); Smt. Shubhra Chatterji (Dir, Vikramshila); Dr. Kshitij Neroorkar (Member, Board of Dir, Vibha); Ms. Rashmi (Vikramshila); Smt. Moumee Senapati (Office-in-Charge, ECCE, SSA Assam); Rahul Ranjan (Sr PM, NE India, Vibha) Quote by Dr. Kshitij Neroorkar, Member, Board of Directors, Vibha Vibha - A Brighter Future for Children

New partnership to boost early learning in Assam’s government schools through teacher training and play-based education

This partnership with Vibha and Vikramshila reinforces our mission to strengthen the ECCE ecosystem. We will extend all necessary support to ensure the effective implementation of this initiative.” — Dr. Om Prakash, IAS, Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha Axom (Assam)

GUWAHATI, ASSAM, INDIA, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark step to improve early childhood education in Assam, Samagra Shiksha Axom has entered a strategic partnership with Vibha Inc. and Vikramshila Education Resource Society through a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to strengthen the state’s Ka‑Shreni program, enhancing learning outcomes for 5–6-year-olds in government primary schools across Assam.According to ASER 2024, Assam has shown commendable progress in preschool enrollment, with 89.8% of three-year-olds and 92.6% of four-year-olds attending early learning programs. However, national data continues to emphasize the need to improve foundational learning outcomes. The collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Axom enables Vibha and Vikramshila to serve as strategic knowledge partners in strengthening Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). It offers an opportunity to drive systemic, sustainable improvements in Assam’s education landscape by providing technical support for the Ka‑Shreni program. Through targeted assistance in training, content development, and monitoring, the initiative is designed to reinforce the state’s efforts to enhance the quality and effectiveness of early learning.The implementation will follow a phased plan (2025–26), focusing on foundational activities:-Provide technical and strategic support to SSA by deploying two ECCE experts for the effective implementation of the Ka-Shreni program-Support key program components such as teacher training, content review and development (including Teaching-Learning Materials), monitoring and evaluation, and technical assistance for planning and execution of ECCE initiatives.-Situational Analysis to understand ground realities and needs-Establishment of Five Demonstration Schools after the selection by SSA-State-level Seminar for knowledge sharing and future planningFuture phases will expand the program statewide, continuing with training, technical assistance, and monitoring as agreed by all partners.Strong Partner CommitmentDr. Om Prakash, IAS, Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha Axom:“Samagra Shiksha Axom is committed to providing every child in Assam with a strong foundation through quality early education. Our goal is to ensure that all children enrolled in Ka‑Shreni are school-ready by Grade I. This partnership with Vibha and Vikramshila reinforces our mission to strengthen the ECCE ecosystem. We will extend all necessary support to ensure the effective implementation of this initiative.”Dr. Kshitij Neroorkar, Member, Board of Directors, Vibha“We are honored to support Assam’s vision for foundational learning through this collaborative effort. Together with Samagra Shiksha Axom and Vikramshila, we aim to strengthen educator support systems, drive innovation in ECCE, and create engaging, developmentally appropriate learning experiences for every child.”Smt. Shubhra Chatterji, Director, Vikramshila Education Resource Society“This partnership allows us to apply our technical expertise to enhance Ka‑Shreni classrooms across Assam. Working closely with Vibha and Samagra Shiksha Axom, we aim to co-create scalable and effective models of ECCE that strengthen the state’s early education landscape.”Long-Term Vision and Scalability PlanAlthough the MoU is signed for an initial period of one year, the partnership is envisioned as a three-year engagement aimed at enabling systemic change in Assam’s ECCE ecosystem. If extended through mutual consent, years 2 and 3 will focus on scaling and sustaining high-quality ECCE practices across the state. The partnership will expand its reach to new school cohorts, benefitting more children with improved readiness and learning outcomes.A strong focus on sustainability and systems change will ensure that pilot learnings are institutionalized and integrated into Assam’s education system. This forward-looking approach reflects the shared commitment of all partners to build a resilient, child-centered ECCE framework that outlasts the project duration.Expected Project BenefitsThis initiative is expected to deliver long-term, systemic improvements:-Enhancing educator capacity through structured training and mentoring-Introducing culturally relevant, play-based classroom practices-Improving school readiness in children aged 5–6 years-Generating evidence to guide future ECCE policy and practiceBy aligning with the goals of Ka‑Shreni and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this partnership supports Assam’s educational priorities, particularly the achievement of universal Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) by Grade 3.About the Partner OrganizationsSamagra Shiksha Axom, Assam (SSA)Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) is a state society responsible for implementing the centrally sponsored Samagra Shiksha scheme in Assam's school education sector. It aims to provide quality elementary education to all children aged 6-14, focusing on access, equity, and improved learning outcomes. SSA also works towards reducing gender and social disparities in education.Vibha Inc.Vibha is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to catalyzing scalable, sustainable solutions to address education and child development challenges. Through its partnerships and grassroots initiatives, Vibha works closely with government systems to promote innovation, build educator capacity, and improve learning outcomes.Vikramshila Education Resource SocietyBased in Kolkata, Vikramshila is a pioneering nonprofit organization focused on improving education quality in underserved communities. With deep expertise in ECCE and foundational learning, it collaborates with governments and civil society partners to transform classroom practices through research-based training and curriculum reform.GlossaryECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education):A holistic approach to the development and education of children aged 0–8, addressing physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs.Ka‑Shreni:An Assam initiative under Samagra Shiksha, supporting foundational learning and school readiness for 5–6-year-olds in government schools.Samagra Shiksha:A national program improving education from pre-primary to Grade 12 through inclusive and equitable learning.Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN):The ability to read with understanding and perform basic math by Grade 3; a key priority under NEP 2020.NEP 2020 (National Education Policy 2020):India’s education reform policy, emphasizing ECCE, foundational learning, skill development, and holistic education.Teaching-Learning Materials (TLMs):Classroom tools like books, toys, visuals, and hands-on resources that support active learning.Demonstration Schools:Model institutions that showcase best practices in ECCE and pilot innovative strategies.Situational Analysis:A study to understand existing challenges, opportunities, and needs in early childhood education.Capacity Building:Improving the skills and capabilities of educators and institutions for better education delivery.Scalability:The ability to expand or replicate successful models across broader settings.Sustainability:The ability of a program to continue over time without reliance on external support.Inclusive Education:Ensures equitable learning opportunities for all children, regardless of background or abilities.Authored: Deepali BhagwateAssociate Director Continuous Improvement, Vibha

