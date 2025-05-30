Vibha, an Education Nonprofit, Joins Hands with Punjab Development Commission to Drive Skill-Based Education Reform

L - R: Abhay Vashisht (PM, Vibha), Mridul Dhyani (PMU Lead, Vibha), Hargunjit Kaur (Secy., Punjab Dev. Comm.), Alok Rai (Sr. PM, Vibha), Anjeli Singh (Dir., Impact Projects, Vibha), Vaibhav Maheshwari (Member, Punjab Dev. Comm.), Anurag Kundu (Member, Pun Vibha - A Brighter Future for Children

A Public-Private Partnership that Aims to Enhance Industry-Relevant Skills and Employability Among the Youth in the state of Punjab

This collaboration marks a meaningful step forward in strengthening the employability of students from polytechnic institutions in Punjab.” — Anjeli Singh, Director Impact Programs, Vibha

CHANDIGARH, PUNJAB, INDIA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vibha, an education nonprofit, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Punjab Development Commission (Government of Punjab) to enhance technical education across the state's 26 government polytechnic institutes. This collaboration aims to align educational programs with industry requirements, thereby improving the employability of graduates.Addressing the Skill GapPunjab faces significant challenges in youth employment. Recent data indicates that 17% of diploma or certificate holders and 16.9% of graduates in the state are unemployed, surpassing national averages. This disparity highlights a pressing need to bridge the gap between academic training and industry expectations.Furthermore, a study reveals that only 25% of technical graduates in Punjab are considered employable, underscoring the urgency for curriculum reforms and enhanced skill development initiatives.A Public-Private Partnership for Educational TransformationThis initiative exemplifies a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, where the Punjab Development Commission, representing the Government of Punjab, collaborates with Vibha, a non-profit organization. While the government provides institutional support and policy alignment across the 26 polytechnic colleges, Vibha contributes through its technical expertise, capacity-building programs, and a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU). By combining public reach with private innovation, this partnership aims to create sustainable, scalable improvements in technical education and workforce readiness.Key Features of the MoUProject Management Unit (PMU): Vibha will deploy a five-member PMU to work closely with the Punjab Development Commission, focusing on systemic reforms in technical education.Curriculum Enhancement: Updating course content to reflect current industry standards and emerging technologies.Faculty Development: Providing training programs to equip educators with modern teaching methodologies and technical expertise.Industry Linkages: Establishing partnerships with industries to facilitate internships, apprenticeships, and job placements for students.Research and Policy Support: Identifying and addressing policy gaps to strengthen the technical education framework.Anticipated ImpactThe initiative is expected to benefit approximately 8,200 students and 530 faculty members across the 26 polytechnic institutes. By focusing on both curriculum and faculty development, the partnership aims to produce a workforce that is better equipped to meet the demands of modern industries.“This collaboration marks a meaningful step forward in strengthening the employability of students from polytechnic institutions in Punjab. By aligning academic programs with evolving industry demands, we aim to equip students with the practical skills and knowledge needed to build successful careers." said by Anjeli Singh, Director Impact Programs, Vibha.About Vibha FoundationVibha is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming education and empowering youth across India. Through evidence-based interventions and collaborative partnerships, Vibha strives to drive scalable and sustainable impact within the education sector.For Media Inquiries:Vibha IncSources:Appendix - Glossary of Terms:- Public-Private Partnership (PPP) -A collaborative arrangement between a government entity and a private or non-profit organization to deliver a public service or initiative, combining public oversight with private expertise.In the current collaboration, Public-Private Partnership (PPP) brings together:Public Sector: Punjab Development Commission (representing the Government of Punjab), responsible for managing public polytechnic institutes and setting education policy.Private/Non-Profit Sector: Vibha, a non-governmental organization (NGO) or civil society actor contributing expertise, manpower (PMU), and implementation capacity.- Polytechnic Institutes -Government-run technical colleges that offer diploma-level vocational and technical education, often focused on engineering, technology, and applied sciences.- Technical Education -Education and training that provides the practical and theoretical skills required for specific trades, industries, or professions.- Curriculum Enhancement -The process of revising and updating educational content to meet current industry standards and future workforce needs.- Faculty Development -Training and professional development programs aimed at improving teaching quality, subject matter expertise, and instructional methodologies among educators.- Industry Linkages -Collaborative efforts between educational institutions and industry partners to align training with real-world job requirements through placements, internships, and apprenticeships.- Employability -The set of skills, knowledge, and personal attributes that make an individual more likely to gain employment and succeed in the workplace.Project Management Unit (PMU) -A team of professionals responsible for implementing, monitoring, and evaluating the project on behalf of the partner organization.- Skill Gap -The mismatch between the skills employers’ need and the qualifications and abilities that job seekers possess.- Systemic Reform -Broad, structural changes aimed at improving the overall effectiveness and quality of an institution or sector (in this case, the technical education system).Workforce Readiness -The preparedness of graduates to enter and succeed in the labor market, often through hands-on skills, critical thinking, and adaptability.- Capacity Building -Efforts to strengthen the abilities, skills, and resources of individuals or institutions so they can perform effectively and sustainably.- Sustainable Impact -Long-term positive change that continues to deliver benefits beyond the life of a specific project or intervention.info@vibha.orgAuthored by Deepali BhagwateAssociate Director of Continuous Improvement, Vibha

