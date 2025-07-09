Explore Delaware’s Revolutionary Homefront at the Archives’ July First Saturday Program

While famous battles and legendary figures often dominate Revolutionary War history, Delaware’s story runs deeper, woven through the everyday acts of courage, leadership, and sacrifice made by its citizens. On Saturday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m., the Delaware Public Archives invites you to explore that story in the First Saturday program: In Common Cause: Delaware’s Homefront in the Revolutionary War.

Despite being one of the smallest colonies, Delaware played a large role in the fight for American independence. From raising troops and collecting supplies to establishing new systems of governance, Delawareans helped transform their home from a territory under British rule into an independent state. These efforts, recorded in the documents preserved by the Archives, reveal how ordinary people did extraordinary things in the name of liberty.

This First Saturday Program is free to the public and will last approximately one hour. No reservations are required. For more information about this presentation, contact archives@delaware.gov.

Presenter: Joseph Sullivan, joe.sullivan@delaware.gov

Location: Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard North, Dover, DE 19901

Come discover how the war shaped Delaware’s identity and how its people rose to meet the moment.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit our website at archives.delaware.gov.