MONOPOLY: DES MOINES EDITION DEBUTING APRIL 1

Mr. Monopoly Seeks Public Insight, Businesses and Nonprofits to Become Squares on the MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition Board

Des Moines is such a unique community with rich history. We aim to ensure that MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition is an accurate portrayal of what Des Moines locals love about this charming city.” — Sarah Bowman, Top Trumps

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- No fooling. Mr. Monopoly is making his way to Des Moines, and he wants you to be part of his next venture! Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International and creators of classic games and puzzles, will debut MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition in around the holidays, under license from Hasbro, a toy and game company. The company is seeking well-established Des Moines businesses and nonprofits to be part of this historic way to honor communities across the city.MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition will replace the perennial board game’s famous Atlantic City squares, from Boardwalk to Park Place, with Tampa businesses, nonprofits and landmarks. The Des Moines board will also include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards and MONOPOLY money, ensuring each detail of the game pays homage to our Des Moines community.“Des Moines is such a unique community with rich history. We aim to ensure that MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition is an accurate portrayal of what Des Moines locals and tourists love about this charming city,” said Sarah Bowman, a Top Trumps representative. “From Papajohn Sculpture Park, Iowa State Fairgrounds, Principal Financial, Noah’s Ark, and the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, we would love for everyone to get on board and send us recommendations of their favorite organizations and landmarks around town.”To ensure the board captures the most essential elements of Des Moines, Top Trumps is seeking recommendations from the public about which locations should be included as squares on the board.Additionally, businesses and nonprofits have the momentous opportunity to be part of the board for life. Public submissions and business inquiries can be sent to DesMoines@toptrumps.com for consideration.MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition will debut around the holidays and will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including Amazon and select local Des Moines retailers. To learn more about MONOPOLY city experience boards, visit www.toptrumps.us 2025 marks 90 years of MONOPOLY in the market, and Hasbro is celebrating its iconic legacy all year long. As the world’s favorite family game brand, with over one billion players in 114 countries, MONOPOLY is more than just a game—it’s a global phenomenon. Known for its timeless fun, strategy and friendly competition, MONOPOLY invites consumers across generations to step into a world where opulence and villainy collide, and all is fair in the race for riches. With a growing list of over 300 culturally relevant editions and new ways to play—from in-person experiences to digital platforms, casino games and more—there’s truly a MONOPOLY for everyone.ABOUT MONOPOLYMONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of tokens, while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the past 87 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world’s favorite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe. To learn more about MONOPOLY city experience boards, visit www.toptrumps.us ABOUT TOP TRUMPS USA INC.Top Trumps USA Inc. is a USA division of Winning Moves International, making world-famous educational card and board games. These include the original Top Trumps card game, Top Trumps Match - the Crazy Cube Game, Top Trumps Quiz, the fast-paced, word tile game Lexicon-GO!, playing cards, puzzles, and more. Top Trumps is known for bringing official versions of completely customized, city-specific MONOPOLY boards to the North American market, under license from Hasbro. Each MONOPOLY city experience pays homage to favorite U.S. regions, featuring celebrated neighborhoods, landmarks and businesses, for a game play that truly evokes the special uniqueness of each community.ABOUT HASBROHasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com

