Resilient Mind Psychotherapy Expands Online Therapy Services to Support Clients Across New York State

Resilient Mind Psychotherapy online therapy Psychotherapists in Brooklyn, New York

Resilient Mind Psychotherapy in Brooklyn now offers HIPAA-compliant online therapy across New York State for teens, adults, and children ages 7 and up.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With increased demand for flexible, accessible mental health services, Resilient Mind Psychotherapy is expanding its commitment to providing online therapy across Brooklyn and New York State. Known for personalized, trauma-informed care, the practice now offers secure and HIPAA-compliant virtual sessions for individuals, adolescents, and children where clinically appropriate.Resilient Mind Psychotherapy is a Brooklyn-based mental health practice offering therapy for children , teens, and adults. Through its expanded telehealth therapy offerings, the practice is removing barriers to care for clients who face challenges related to time, travel, privacy, or location.“We believe quality mental health care should be flexible and accessible,” says Yana Shenker, LCSW-R, founder and clinical director of Resilient Mind Psychotherapy. “Online therapy lets clients connect with the support they need—without disrupting their routines or access to care.”Making Therapy Work for Modern NYC LifeNew Yorkers are no strangers to stress, long work hours, and packed schedules. Many clients report that traditional therapy models—requiring consistent in-person visits—can be difficult to maintain. Virtual therapy offers a solution that meets clients where they are.Using HIPAA-compliant video platforms, Resilient Mind Psychotherapy allows clients to attend sessions from the comfort of home, a private office, or any quiet space. The experience is designed to be secure, convenient, and clinically effective.Online therapy is available to:Adults navigating anxiety, depression, trauma, or major life transitionsAdolescents facing academic pressure, identity questions, social anxiety, or mood challengesChildren ages 7 and up who are appropriate for virtual care“While we offer therapy for children, we carefully evaluate whether online sessions are appropriate,” Shenker notes. “Very young children benefit more from in-person, play-based therapy when possible.”Online Therapy: Private, Flexible, EffectiveClients can join their online therapy sessions using any internet-connected device. No complex apps or setup are needed, and sessions are scheduled based on the availability that works best for each client.Therapists at Resilient Mind Psychotherapy use evidence-based methods such as:Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)Mindfulness-based therapyAll clinicians are licensed in New York State and trained in trauma-informed, culturally responsive care.Bilingual and Culturally Inclusive TherapyResilient Mind Psychotherapy is proud to offer therapy in multiple languages, ensuring care is accessible across communities.Currently, therapy is available in:EnglishRussianSpanishThis multilingual approach reflects the practice’s commitment to serving the diverse population of Brooklyn and greater New York with empathy and cultural awareness.Supporting Adolescents and Adults Across New YorkTeenagers and adults benefit greatly from the flexibility of online therapy. Clients often begin therapy to address:Anxiety and panicDepression and low moodTrauma or griefLife transitions (school, career, relocation)Relationship or peer challengesBurnout or work-related stressTherapists provide tailored, client-centered approaches and work collaboratively to set goals that reflect the client’s needs and values.“Online therapy allows our adolescent and adult clients to receive consistent care—even during the busiest seasons of life,” Shenker adds. “It’s one less barrier between them and the emotional growth they deserve.”Office Location and Expanded ReachWhile the practice maintains a physical office at:541 Bay Ridge Parkway, Suite LL, Brooklyn, NY 11209,Resilient Mind Psychotherapy’s online therapy services now reach clients across:All five NYC boroughsUpstate and Western New YorkRural and suburban regions statewideThis statewide expansion ensures that people living outside major metro areas can still receive high-quality mental health care from trained clinicians.Insurance and Payment OptionsResilient Mind Psychotherapy accepts the following major insurance plans:CignaAetnaFidelis Care1199SEIUClients may also pay privately. The administrative team supports clients in verifying coverage and understanding out-of-pocket costs. Superbills are available for those with out-of-network insurance.Commitment to Clinical Excellence and AccessEvery therapist at Resilient Mind Psychotherapy is licensed, experienced, and committed to providing care that is:Trauma-informedCulturally competentIndividualized to each client’s strengths and needsThe practice works with clients from a wide variety of racial, cultural, gender, and religious identities. Sessions are grounded in creating emotional safety, clarity, and resilience.“Whether you’re struggling with anxiety or simply want support during a life transition, therapy can make a real difference,” Shenker says. “And now it’s more accessible than ever.”Getting Started with Online TherapyTo inquire about therapist availability, insurance, or scheduling an initial session, clients can contact the Resilient Mind administrative team via phone or email. Online sessions are available during weekdays, evenings, and weekends, depending on therapist availability.For more information about online therapy and services, visit:📞 (929) 200-3049About Resilient Mind PsychotherapyResilient Mind Psychotherapy is a private group practice based in Brooklyn, NY, providing individual therapy for adults, teens, and children. Founded by Yana Shenker, LCSW-R, the practice is grounded in a mission to provide accessible, high-quality mental health care rooted in empathy, clinical expertise, and cultural responsiveness.Therapy is offered both in-person and online, with a strong focus on supporting clients through trauma, anxiety, life transitions, and emotional growth.

Resilient Mind Psychotherapy | Transforming Mental Health

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.