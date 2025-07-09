Attorney General James Urges New Yorkers to Be Cautious When Donating to Texas Flooding Relief

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today provided guidance to New Yorkers looking to support relief efforts in response to the devastating flash flooding in central Texas over the July 4th weekend. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) warns New Yorkers to be wary of sham charities attempting to take advantage of their situation and encourages everyone to ensure they are giving to legitimate charitable organizations.

“My heart breaks for the Camp Mystic families and all Texans impacted by this devastating flash flooding, and I am grateful to the first responders who have jumped into action to care for their neighbors,” said Attorney General James. “As New Yorkers seek to support relief efforts, I urge them to be careful of scams and make sure they give to trustworthy organizations and groups. I encourage anyone who experiences any issues when donating to reach out to my office.”

Fraudulent organizations can try to take advantage of New Yorkers’ good intentions, especially following natural disasters. Given the significant impact of the flooding in Texas, it is essential for New Yorkers to be informed as they seek to help. The OAG offers the following tips to ensure donations are safe and effective: