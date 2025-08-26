Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Issues Notification of Investigative Findings Regarding Investigation into the Death of Donnell Hogan

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) is today issuing a Notification of Investigative Findings regarding the investigation into the death Donnell Hogan, who died on May 13, 2025 following an encounter with members of the Syracuse Police Department (SPD) in Syracuse. Upon completion of the investigation into Mr. Hogan’s death, OSI has concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s use of deadly physical force was justified under the law. A final Investigation Report will follow.

About the Incident

At 10:00 p.m. on May 13, SPD officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man firing a gun inside an apartment building on North Townsend Street in Syracuse. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses informed them that a man in a wheelchair on the second floor was shooting a gun. SPD officers split into two teams and entered the building by different entrances, using different stairwells to go up to the second floor.

The first team of officers arrived on the second floor and encountered Mr. Hogan in his wheelchair in the hallway, and officers positioned themselves approximately 60 feet away. Officers were unable to see Mr. Hogan’s hands, and immediately began shouting, “show your hands!” The second team of officers approached from a stairwell at the opposite end of the second floor and entered a hallway perpendicular to where Mr. Hogan and the first team were positioned. Mr. Hogan was facing the hallway from which the second team of officers emerged. As the officers entered through a stairwell door, Mr. Hogan raised a gun with his right hand and fired in their direction. The lead officer from the first team then discharged a single round, fatally striking Mr. Hogan. Officers recovered a pistol from Mr. Hogan’s right hand.

Incident Video

The incident was captured on officers’ body-worn cameras.

Images captured from an officer's body-worn camera show Mr. Hogan armed with a gun.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

In cases where the evidence and legal analysis are clear and the investigation is complete, OSI may issue a Notification of Investigative Findings announcing the conclusion of the investigation. In such cases, OSI will issue the final Investigation Report, as required by law, at a later date.