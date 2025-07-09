Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis proclaims Disability Pride Month

PROCLAMATION



California joins communities around the nation in recognizing July as Disability Pride Month, an opportunity to celebrate the many ways that people living with disabilities – whether visible or invisible, mobility or cognitive, vision or hearing, learning or sensory, developmental or acquired – add to the diversity and strength of our state.



Observed in July, Disability Pride Month marks the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a major civil rights milestone signed into law on July 26, 1990. Sponsored by California Congressman Tony Coelho, the ADA prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, removing barriers to employment, transportation, public services, and other critical areas.



California is home to more than 7 million adults with disabilities and provides one in eight kids with disability services in schools. For decades, our state has played a pivotal role in promoting the inclusion and integration of people with disabilities in all aspects of life. In partnership with the Legislature, the Newsom Administration is working to expand educational opportunities, employment options, health, and homecare access, civil rights, and community living for people of all ages with disabilities. The state also continues to prioritize accessibility of all state services and is deepening our commitment to employment opportunities for people with disabilities within state service.



As we celebrate Disability Pride Month, let us reflect on the essential contributions of people with disabilities to our communities, our state, and our nation, and reaffirm our commitment to their rights and independence.



NOW THEREFORE I, ELENI KOUNALAKIS, Acting Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim proclaim July 2025 as “Disability Pride Month.”



IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 8th day of July 2025.

ELENI KOUNALAKIS

Acting Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State