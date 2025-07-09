City of South Fulton (GA) Moves Forward with Historic Safe Communities Infrastructure Investments of $113 Million

With a population of over 115,000 residents, South Fulton stands as Georgia's fifth-largest city. Encompassing over 90 square miles, its diverse terrain blends urban and rural landscapes, boasting the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern New Police Headquarters: A Modern Civic Anchor for 21st Century Policing Fire & Rescue Headquarters and Public Safety Training Complex: A Regional Hub for Emergency Response

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold step toward building a safer, more resilient community, the City of South Fulton is advancing two cornerstone public safety projects: a new Fire and Rescue Headquarters and Public Safety Training Complex, and a modernized Police Department Headquarters. These parallel investments—totaling $113M—demonstrate the City’s long-term commitment to protecting residents through innovation, preparedness, and strategic infrastructure development.

The City will pursue debt financing to fund the development of each facility and will do so without proposing an increase to the current millage rate. Instead, budgetary constraints will be addressed through prudent financial management, and cost containment measures.

With both facilities set to break ground following final environmental approvals, the City of South Fulton is reinforcing its position as a regional leader in public safety, while setting new standards for sustainability, technology integration, and community access.

The City has officially launched the development of a state-of-the-art Fire and Rescue Headquarters and Public Safety Training Complex at 3000 Cascade Palmetto Highway. The 51-acre site will house a 50,000-square-foot administrative headquarters, a cutting-edge Emergency Operations Center (EOC), a 911 call center, vehicle extraction, burn training areas, and a logistics support hub.

Designed for regional use, the complex will provide immersive, hands-on training for the City’s first responders and neighboring jurisdictions, reinforcing mutual aid capabilities and intergovernmental coordination during large-scale incidents.

“This new facility, which will be located in District 2, is a historic milestone for the City of South Fulton and serves as a reflection of the vibrant, growing, and safe city we are building,” said District 2 Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs. “The City of South Fulton Fire and Rescue Headquarters and Public Safety Training Complex is being thoughtfully designed with the community in mind—ensuring that it supports both our first responders and our residents for generations to come.”

“The construction of the City of South Fulton Fire and Rescue Headquarters and Public Safety Training Complex represents a critical advancement in the City’s commitment to public safety,” said the Fire and Rescue Chief Chad Jones. “This state-of-the-art facility will equip our firefighters with the advanced training and resources necessary to respond effectively to emergencies, strengthen operational readiness, and safeguard the well-being of our entire community.”

On a parallel track, the South Fulton City Council has approved the design-build process for a new, 75,000-square-foot Police Headquarters located at Old National Highway and Jonesboro Road. The $55.8 million facility will bring together all core police functions—administration, patrol, investigations, and special operations—into one unified, high-performance space.

“As the representative for the district where this facility will be located, I am proud to support an investment that brings vital resources and long-term benefits to our residents,” said Mayor Pro Tem and District 7 Councilwoman Linda Becquer-Pritchett. “This headquarters will not only enhance police operations but also stand as a symbol of progress for the City of South Fulton.”

Notable features will include a Real-Time Crime Center, high-tech training facilities, indoor pistol range, and modern detention and interview areas. Public amenities such as walking trails, a dog park, and an Internet Exchange Zone are also planned to promote transparency, accessibility, and civic engagement.

“We wanted to build a Police Headquarters that’s a true part of the community,” said Police Chief Keith Meadows, “This facility will serve as both an operational hub and a civic anchor. It’s essential that residents feel welcomed and engaged. By incorporating public spaces and transparent design, we are creating a place where meaningful connections between the department and the community can thrive.”

Together, these investments reflect the City’s comprehensive and future-ready approach to public safety. From cutting-edge emergency training to data-driven policing and accessible community spaces, these facilities are designed not only to serve the needs of today, but to anticipate the challenges of tomorrow.

“This is a pivotal moment for the City of South Fulton, and we are taking deliberate, strategic steps to build the infrastructure our city deserves,” said City Manager Sharon D. Subadan. “By investing in the future of both our fire and police departments, we are supporting a safe, thriving community and ensuring we’re equipped to meet the needs of a continually growing population.”

Both projects are set to advance following erosion control reviews by the Water and Conservation Commission, ensuring development proceeds in full compliance with environmental standards.

For more information, please contact City of South Fulton Public Affairs Director Shaheen Solomon at shaheen.solomon@cityofsouthfultonga.gov or (470)-240-8557.

About the City of South Fulton

The City of South Fulton, one of Georgia’s largest and fastest-growing municipalities, is home to more than 115,000 residents. Spanning over 90 square miles, it offers a unique blend of urban and rural landscapes, featuring the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern edge of metro Atlanta. Since its incorporation on May 1, 2017, South Fulton has emerged as a thriving destination for families, businesses, and innovators. As a forward-thinking city committed to growth, sustainability, and community engagement, South Fulton continues to shape the future of the region. Discover more about our community at www.CityofSouthFultonGA.gov or follow us on social media. The City of South Fulton, a City on the Rise.

