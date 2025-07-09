Taking Flavor Further: How We’re Growing Across the U.S.

By Sara Parthasarathy, Co-founder of Flavor Temptations

This past year has been an incredible journey for Flavor Temptations as we continue expanding our reach into schools across the country. With dedicated brokers now representing us in California and Florida, we’ve been able to visit schools firsthand, share samples, and build meaningful relationships with nutrition directors and food service teams. These representatives have also stepped in at key state shows, allowing us to stay visible and connected, even when we can’t be there in person.

One major turning point came when the Urban School Food Alliance (USFA), a coalition representing some of the largest school districts in the country, connected with us last summer. They invited us to their biannual meeting in Chicago, where we connected directly with some of the largest school districts in the country. This event led to our masala curry sauce being served in Palm Beach County schools this past April.

We’ve also taken steps to improve logistics and access by partnering with a co-packer in California, which helps us reduce shipping costs and better serve our West Coast districts. And while school food programs tend to slow in the summer, we’re actively exploring new markets to bridge the gap. Thanks to an introduction from the executive chef at UW–Madison, we’re now in conversation with several major universities like Iowa, Michigan, and Penn State. Samples are being tested this summer, and we’re hopeful this will help us expand into campuses in the future.

On the international front, we’ll be joining a Wisconsin trade delegation in India this August, thanks to an opportunity through WEDC and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (WI DATCP). It’s a chance to explore potential export channels and showcase our products alongside other innovative Wisconsin manufacturers.

Through all this growth, one thing remains the same: our mission to bring flavorful, nourishing meals to individuals across the country. Whether it’s a at-home, on a school lunch tray, or a college dining hall, we’re proud to carry forward a mission grounded in flavor, inspired by culture, and driven by care.