Synchrocare, LLC Launching Franchise Opportunities in Georgia

Empowering Local Entrepreneurs to Transform Healthcare with Innovative Medical Solutions

It’s an opportunity to build a purpose-driven business with the backing of a trusted industry leader.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare, LLC , a national leader in medical device sales and healthcare innovation, is proud to announce the launch of franchise opportunities across Georgia. This strategic initiative invites Georgia-based entrepreneurs and professionals to join the rapidly growing $500 billion medical device industry, which is projected to exceed $650 billion by 2032, within the broader $3.6 trillion healthcare sector.Founded in 2005, Synchrocare, LLC has earned a trusted reputation as a provider of cutting-edge medical technologies, combining integrity, innovation, and exceptional service. Its new franchise program offers Georgia residents the chance to own a purpose-driven business with full operational support, giving them the tools to succeed in a dynamic and recession-resistant industry.Franchisees will have exclusive access to a comprehensive catalog of innovative, cost-effective medical devices sourced from leading global manufacturers. The company’s unique model includes end-to-end support – negotiating with manufacturers, managing logistics, providing onboarding and training – so franchise owners can focus entirely on building meaningful relationships with local healthcare providers, including hospitals, clinics, and surgery centers.“Our franchise program is built to provide entrepreneurs with the tools, products, and support they need to succeed in the healthcare space,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare, LLC.Each franchisee will complete a self-paced, in-depth training program that covers medical technologies, industry regulations, anatomy basics, and professional sales strategies. Ongoing mentorship and operational guidance ensure long-term support and growth.Whether based in Atlanta’s urban healthcare hubs or in Georgia’s growing regional markets, franchisees will play a critical role in advancing patient care. For ambitious professionals seeking a business with purpose, Synchrocare, LLC offers more than just a revenue opportunity - it offers a platform to lead in a fast-changing industry and improve lives along the way.To learn more about franchise opportunities in Georgia, visit: www.synchrocare.com/franchising Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.