Lavish Event Rentals Expands to Orlando as a Luxury Leader

Blending artistry and comfort, Lavish Event Rentals’ furniture collection features designer dining settings that bring timeless style and refined elegance to every event. Hermès luxury tableware, part of Lavish Event Rental’s exclusive tabletop collection

Featuring Collections from Hermès, Versace, and More

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lavish Event Rentals , Florida’s premier destination for luxury event furnishings and curated décor, is proud to announce its expansion to Orlando, one of the fastest-growing hubs for weddings, hospitality, and corporate events in the Southeast.With this move, Lavish brings its exclusive collection of luxury rentals to Central Florida, including coveted tableware from world-renowned brands such as Hermès, Versace, Baccarat, and Christofle. Lavish offers a wide range of custom-built pieces and timeless designs by the world’s most influential furniture and architectural creatives like Philippe Starck, Frank Gehry, and Florence Knoll.Lavish’s signature designs have helped shape memorable events for renowned luxury brands such as Aston Martin, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co. since 2010. The brand continues to raise the bar with unique statement pieces, including its customizable mirror DJ table, an in-demand favorite at upscale fashion and lifestyle events.Lavish was born out of 2R Creative , the event design and production firm founded by Raul Rodriguez 25 years ago. Known for producing immersive, high-end experiences like corporate galas, experiential pop-ups, and large-scale brand activations, 2R Creative combines strategic design with expert fabrication to deliver impactful campaigns that leave a lasting impression.What began as a creative studio crafting unforgettable moments eventually evolved to include Lavish, an extension of the firm’s creative vision, which focuses exclusively on luxury event rentals.“After a decade of designing and producing large scale experiences, we found ourselves with warehouses full of high-end furniture,” said Rodriguez. “So, we decided to take the next step, and Lavish was born.”Today, Lavish offers a robust selection of classic and designer-sourced pieces that blend high design with functionality, including elegant furnishings, tabletop pieces, and custom event rentals for weddings, parties, and corporate events.As one of the few rental companies in the country with in-house fabrication, Lavish also maintains full creative control over its collections, offering Pantone-matched finishes, exclusive patterns, and brand-specific details.“This expansion is just the beginning,” said Rodriguez. “Lavish has always stood for creativity, craftsmanship, and sophistication. We’re excited to bring that spirit to Orlando, with more cities on the horizon.”To learn more or book your next luxury rental experience, visit www.lavisheventrentals.com # # #About Lavish Event RentalsLavish Event Rentals is a design-driven luxury brand redefining the standard of event furnishings. With a curated approach and a passion for craftsmanship, Lavish offers more than rentals, it delivers an experience. Known for its signature style and exclusive inventory, Lavish partners with planners, designers, and visionaries to transform spaces into unforgettable moments. From high-profile weddings to branded corporate experiences, Lavish blends form, function, and flair to bring every creative vision to life with effortless sophistication.

