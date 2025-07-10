Synchrocare, LLC Announces Franchise Expansion into Mississippi

Opening Doors for Local Entrepreneurs to Lead in Healthcare Innovation

We recognize tremendous potential for growth in the healthcare sector.” — Reza Yazdian, J.D.

MS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synchrocare, LLC , a trailblazer in healthcare technology and medical device distribution, is proud to announce the expansion of its franchise program into Mississippi. This move provides an exciting opportunity for Mississippi entrepreneurs and professionals to enter the high-growth, $500 billion global medical device industry, projected to top $650 billion by 2032, while becoming active participants in the $3.6 trillion U.S. healthcare economy.Since its founding in 2005, Synchrocare, LLC has worked alongside top manufacturers to deliver advanced medical products to providers nationwide. Now, the company is expanding access to its business model through franchising, offering local owners a chance to make an impact on patient care while building a sustainable, purpose-driven business.Franchisees in Mississippi will benefit from a full suite of back-office services, including access to vetted product lines, negotiated supplier agreements, training programs, and marketing support. This comprehensive system allows franchisees to focus on sales, customer relationships, and healthcare outcomes, rather than administration.“By equipping local franchisees with world-class medical devices and business support, we’re helping them become catalysts for better patient care across the state,” said Reza Yazdian, J.D., Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare, LLC.From Jackson to Gulfport and smaller regional markets, franchisees will be positioned to connect with physicians, clinics, surgery centers, and hospitals - delivering value-driven technologies that enhance care and efficiency.The franchise program includes an intensive training curriculum covering everything from medical device applications and industry regulations to sales strategy and basic anatomy. This ensures new franchisees are prepared to serve as trusted advisors in a competitive and highly regulated field.With the healthcare system evolving rapidly, Synchrocare, LLC’s Mississippi franchisees will be on the frontlines of change – providing better tools, support, and outcomes to those who need it most.For more information about joining Synchrocare, LLC in Mississippi, visit: www.synchrocare.com/franchising Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.