Pop Rock Sensation, Rachel DeeLynn Tops the Charts Again With Her Second Worldwide Radio Single, Egomaniac

Pop/rock sensation, Rachel DeeLynn

Clinetel Records Nashville recording artist, Rachel DeeLynn's second radio single, Egomaniac rockets to number one on four Euro and World charts.

If you haven't listened to Egomaniac yet, what are you doing with your life? Add it to your playlist, and let Rachel DeeLynn remind you that your rage is valid and it can absolutely slap.” — Jodi Marxbury, Daily Pop News

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pop rock sensation, Rachel DeeLynn ( http://www.racheldeelynn.com/ ) tops the charts again at number one with her high-energy second radio hit single, "Egomaniac". The Nashville-based artist topped the Euro Indie Music Charts (Top 100), the World Indie Music Charts (Top 100), the MEI Nuevo Indie Music Charts (Top 100) and the Top Sound Top 100 Music Charts (a league of nations chart) at number one. Rachel DeeLynn remained at number one on the World Indie Music Charts with back-to-back number ones. DeeLynn's debut radio single rocketed to the top of the charts with “CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?” DeeLynn’s worldwide hit soared to number one in March of this year on the World Indie Music Top 100 charts, the Euro Indie Network Music charts Top 100, the MEI Nuevo Indie Music Charts and the Top Sound Charts. Rachel DeeLynn has garnered eight number ones since her signing with Nashville record label, Clinetel Records Nashville in January.Her second single, "Egomaniac" is currently playing everywhere on satellite radio, terrestrial FM radio, Internet radio and radio networks worldwide; including airplay on KIIS 102.7 FM in Los Angeles to Radio Sydney in Australia to BBC 1 and BBC 6 Radio in London UK (over 7 million listeners). Music critics are raving over Rachel DeeLynn and her latest worldwide hit. "Her latest single, "Egomaniac," serves not only as an explosive entry into her next musical chapter, but as a defining marker of what may be one of the most compelling rising voices in alt-pop. And if "Egomaniac" is any indication of what's to come on her upcoming EP, the industry should be paying very close attention. This is more than a moment. This is a momentum."-Claire Uebelacker, Ballyhoo Magazine.Trace Whittaker of Pop Icon Magazine said this about Rachel DeeLynn and her new radio single:: “Egomaniac!” is a two-and-a-half-minute adrenaline shot to the heart—furious, fast, and cathartic. DeeLynn takes aim at an ex so self-absorbed he’s practically a walking mirror, and she doesn’t pull a single punch. What I love most about the track is that it doesn’t wallow. It doesn’t romanticize heartbreak. It calls it out, flips it the bird, and struts away with its head held high. That’s the energy I want from a breakup song in 2025.”"This track (Egomaniac) is tailor-made for mainstream radio, streaming dominance, and fan-fueled virality. But more than that, it's a signal that Rachel DeeLynn isn't waiting for permission to speak up. She's saying what needs to be said--with a mic in hand and sneer in her voice. Verdict? Rachel DeeLynn is not just on the rise. She's about to blow the roof off."--Mark Druery, Indie Shark Magazine.DeeLynn’s musical journey has always been marked by her innate ability to captivate her audience with authenticity and a fearless approach to telling the whole truth- the good, the bad, and the ugliest. "Egomaniac" is no different. The song not only showcases DeeLynn’s powerful emotional range, but also her ability to craft music that resonates deeply with fans across the globe and genres. Rachel DeeLynn has shared her talents with venues across the globe and honed her skills at the acclaimed Berklee College of Music. In addition, she recently signed with Clinetel Records Nashville Sony and Artec Sync and was recently featured on ABC TV's Morning Show on KTSY TV (Dakota News Now) in Sioux Falls, "The Conversation" with Bridgetti Lam Banda, WNAX FM, KVHT FM, and KYNT FM. Stay tuned for upcoming interviews, follow up singles and a chance to rock out live to “"Egomaniac" with Rachel.For press inquiries or interview requests, please contact:_[Thornton Cline| Clinetel Records Nashville.

